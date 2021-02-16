Two donation drives joined forces for foster kids in Grant County.
In partnership with Cornerstone Church, Micheal and Kimberly McManus established the Hope Chest in January. The Hope Chest is a closet located at Cornerstone Church with clothes for newborn babies and teenagers in foster care.
Kimberly said she and her husband have fostered children for roughly 15 years. She said kids who end up in foster care arrive with the clothes on their backs. Kimberly said she took in a little girl who arrived late in just her swimsuit and nothing else.
“If you get kids at 10 p.m. in John Day, you’re scrambling,” she said.
After they received four kids under 4, Kimberly said it was three of them in diapers who arrived with no diapers and no clothes and limited options. They realized, Kimberly said, the community needed a place for a kid coming into care, morning or night, where they can get their basic needs.
“The goal is if a kid comes into care, they can call, and one of us will go down there and put a bag together for them,” she said.
She said another goal of the Hope Chest is to give every kid a new wardrobe.
Foster a bear program
Java Jungle kicked off the “Foster a Bear” program over the holiday season, owner Janet Hill said.
Hill said she could never see herself being able to take in foster children because she knows she would become attached. However, she said she wanted to help nonetheless.
Hill reached out to Kimberly and said she wanted the teddy bears to go to the foster kids.
Kimberly said it worked out well because the closet did not have any toys, and for kids who arrive with the clothes on their back, it is “huge” to have something that is a source of comfort.
These kids, usually come with nothing, she said. “So, what a huge blessing it would be to have any donation.”
Those interested in making donation can call Kimberly McManus at 541-620-1579.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.