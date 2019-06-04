Oregon State University will hold its 150th commencement at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, in Reser Stadium. Four students from Grant County are graduating. From John Day, Tyler Manitsas will receive a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business management, and Barbara Miller-Sohr will receive a Bachelor of Science in natural resources.
From Prairie City, Michel Sprouffske will receive a Bachelor of Science, cum laude, in hospitality management.
From Seneca, Gerald Carter will receive a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business management.
Commencement is free and open to the public. No tickets are necessary. OSU is one of the few large universities in the nation to hand out students’ actual diplomas during the commencement ceremony.
The commencement speaker is Jane Lubchenco, a marine ecologist and world-renowned leader in environmental research. More information about OSU’s graduation is available online at commencement.oregonstate.edu.
