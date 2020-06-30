While the Fourth of July will look much different this year with big gatherings and many fireworks shows being canceled, residents will be able to celebrate the holiday in Monument.
The annual festivities will be held privately along the North Fork of the John Day River at North Fork RV and Camping Park.
North Fork RV and Camping owner Steve Mills said registration for cornhole is at 10 a.m, and the tournament kicks off at noon.
Mills said, through donations from several ranchers and others who had been involved in the event in the past, the fireworks show at dusk will be 20% larger than last year.
Mills said there have been approximately 70 people at the park in previous, but he is not sure how many people will show up this year.
“I can’t say that’s going to happen in our park this year,” he said. “But you know it sounds like there’s going to be quite a few people.”
Mills said it was important to keep the tradition of the Fourth of July going this year.
He said when events in small Eastern Oregon towns get canceled for even just one year they run the risk of not coming back the following year.
“I’m not saying that this would happen on the Fourth,” he said. “But they don’t seem to come back because the towns have such a struggle with money.”
Mills said he is not sure if there will be booths set up this year and that they are “playing it by ear.”
He said this is the first year that he and his wife, Susan, have hosted the event so he does not want to “over-promise.”
For more information, contact Mills at 541-693-3087.
