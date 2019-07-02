Prairie City

My Heart Beats Red, White and Blue

7-10 a.m.: Calvary Horse Camp breakfast at the Teen Center

9 a.m.: Parade line-up (judging at 11:15 a.m.)

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Green Thumb Garden Club strawberry shortcakes

Noon: Parade

1 p.m.: Fay Burril Memorial Horseshoe Tournament

1 p.m.: FFA tri-tip barbecue

1-4 p.m.: Gold panning at DeWitt Museum

Dusk: Fireworks at the Oxbow Ranch

A corn hole competition at Prairie City park will start before the parade, and Mr. Pickle’s cross cut saw and log sawing competition will take place following the parade near Highway 26 and Cozart Street (saws and wood provided).

Entry forms for the parade can be picked up at Prairie City Hall, Roan Coffee Co., Bar WB and the Grant County Chamber of Commerce office.

Dayville

4th of July Summer Days and Country Ways celebration

7-9 a.m.: Breakfast at the community church

9 a.m.: Classic car show registration at city hall

9:15 a.m.: Parade line-up and judging, east of town

10 a.m.: Parade

Following the parade: Jakeburgers in front of city hall and Jake Streeter Memorial Car Show at city park

11:15 a.m.: Baked goods auction at city park

11:30 a.m.: Jackpot Horseshoe Tournament at city park

Noon (approximately): Car show winners announced, followed by duck race at city park

12:30 p.m.: Winners of duck race and star (decorating) contest will be announced

Events and times are subject to change. Check the Dayville Post Office bulletin board for schedule updates or contact city hall at 541-987-2188 or dville@ortelco.net.

Monument

4th of July Fun Festival at J. Dempsey Boyer Park

7-11 a.m.: 4-H pancake breakfast

7:30 a.m.: 4-H Color Run

9 a.m.: Horseshoe competition

9:30 a.m.: Vendor booths open

10 a.m.: Parade

11 a.m.: Family games, face painting booths

Noon: Pledge of Allegiance

1 p.m.: Corn hole contest

2 p.m.: Apple bobbing contest

3 p.m.: Duck race at the bridge, family games re-open

5 p.m.: Dessert and live auction

6 p.m.: Potluck in the park with table services and drinks provided

7 p.m.: Talent show

10 p.m.: Fireworks over the river

To register for the color run, contact Sahara at 541-934-2532; to participate in the talent show, call 541-934-2032. For more information regarding overall events, call Lonnie at 541-934-2696, Kacy at 541-934-2032 or Monica at 541-934-2061. Monument parade officials said they do not plan to have grand marshals this year.

Long Creek

Founders Day Fourth of July celebration

A Founders Day barbecue will be held at noon in Long Creek at the community hall on Second Street. The event is sponsored by the Long Creek Historical Society. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided, and those attending may bring a dish to share.

