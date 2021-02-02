Ginni Frazier of Canyon City was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2020 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. Frazier is a senior majoring in computer science.
Frazier named to George Fox dean's list
- Blue Mountain Eagle
