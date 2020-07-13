The free Summer Food Service Program for kids of all ages started once again July 13.
John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District will be serving lunches in John Day, Canyon City and Prairie City, July 13 to Aug. 21, Mondays through Fridays, according to a Facebook post from the group.
Parks and Rec. will be serving at the Humbolt Elementary parent pick-up line from 11:30 a.m. to noon, the Gleason Pool parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to noon and Prairie City City Park from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Unlike past years, though, all lunches and snacks must be picked up and taken off site, according to the Facebook post.
“I imagine it will look different than it has in years past just because of the restrictions around COVID,” board member Lisa Weigum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.