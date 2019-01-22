Ashley Stevick will teach a free yoga class from 10-11 a.m. the last Saturday of each month beginning Jan. 26. Classes will be held at the Canyon Mountain Center, 767 E. Main St., John Day. Mats will be available for use. All are welcome. For more information, call Stevick at 406-431-2802, email ashley.stevick@gmail.com or visit ashleystevickyoga.com.
