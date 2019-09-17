Friends of the Eastern Oregon family whose infant died in a crash this week are spreading the word about ways people can help.
Christy and Derrick Erickson of La Grande lost their 4-month-old baby Jordy Erickson on Sept. 11, after a crash on Highway 82 in Wallowa County.
Jessica McCallister, Jordy’s godmother, said the family is devastated. She started a GoFundMe campaign online to collect money to help with costs they will face, including funeral expenses, a new vehicle, time off work and medical bills for their 2-year-old son who was seriously injured in the crash and left the hospital Friday.
“I just want them to be OK,” she said. “I feel like this is the only thing I can do for Jordy and his parents.”
McCallister, who grew up in Hermiston and Stanfield and now lives in Union, said she was thrilled when the Ericksons asked her to be Jordy’s godmother, knowing that she is unable to have children of her own.
“They wanted to offer me the honor of loving a child,” she said. “I promised them I would do anything for him.”
She was out of state when Christy went into labor, but hopped on a plane immediately and made it in time for his birth. She said it is difficult losing him so soon, but nothing compared to what his parents are experiencing.
People can donate to the family through the GoFundMe online at bit.ly/2lTzFIq or donate to an account set up in the Erickson family’s name at any Community Bank.
Candace Salim, another family friend, is organizing a dinner to collect donations for the family on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the American Legion building at 301 Fir St. in La Grande. Salim said she is asking people to donate spaghetti, salads and desserts for the dinner. There will be photos of Jordy and a journal where people can write notes of condolence for the family.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. for people to drop off food, and the dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in helping with food for the dinner can call 541-910-3991.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Daniel’s Knopp Crematory in La Grande.
