Linda Levon Holland

Linda Levon Holland, age 73, of John Day passed away Sept. 24, 2021, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Fox Cemetery in Fox, Oregon.

Memorial contributions in Linda’s honor can be made to the Grant County Genealogical Society or Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

