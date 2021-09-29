web only Funeral notice: Linda Levon Holland Sep 29, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda Levon HollandLinda Levon Holland, age 73, of John Day passed away Sept. 24, 2021, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Fox Cemetery in Fox, Oregon.Memorial contributions in Linda’s honor can be made to the Grant County Genealogical Society or Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.driskillmemorialchapel.com. To plant a tree in memory of Linda Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Linda Levon Holland Obituary John Day Oregon Worship Fox Hospice Memorial Contribution Graveside Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section ‘Love Life’ Season 2: William Jackson Harper’s Marcus Gets Back in the Dating Game (VIDEO) Olivia Culpo always travels with her LED light mask This Atlanta hospital is having to make tough choices amid Covid patient influx Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDaniel Craig got drunk on vodka martinis for solo James Bond celebrationUnderstanding Islam: Why women wear the headscarfGrant County woman dies from COVIDHumbolt Elementary, Long Creek and Prairie City schools are in active outbreak statusThe Genius of GodLeif Erikson Arrives in Teaser for ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ Netflix’s ‘Vikings’ Spinoff (VIDEO)Grant County officials fear vaccine staffing backlash‘Chicago Fire’ Boss on ‘Major Challenges’ for Brettsey, Boden’s Decision & MoreNetflix Unveils ‘Tiger King’ Season 2 Return Among Upcoming True Crime Slate (VIDEO)Burned out nurse finds faith as a viable medicine Images Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.