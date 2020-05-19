Grant Union Future Business Leaders of America members placed at the state competition.
Adviser Jacob Lopez said it was a strange year with snowstorms and flooding during the regional competition and with the state competition not held in person, but he said the students did a great job.
At the high school level, Riley Robertson placed first in health care administration. The entrepreneurship team of Robertson, Samantha Floyd and Warner Robertson placed fifth. Floyd placed seventh in accounting two. Erika Dickens placed 15th in economics.
At the middle school level in business etiquette, Abbie Justice placed second, Alicie Archibald placed sixth, Sydnie Brandon placed eighth, Morganne Wyllie placed 11th and Madelyn Bailey placed 16th.
