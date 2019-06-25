Widener University conferred degrees to more than 1,100 graduates in a ceremony May 17 at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia.
Michelle Gibson of John Day graduated with a Master of Social Work from Widener’s School of Human Service Professions.
