Glenn Gary Pryse, 86, was born April 13, 1935, in Prairie City and passed away Oct. 8 in Boise at the VA Medical Center. A service will be held in June.
He graduated from Prairie City High School and attended college in Pasadena, California, before transferring to Eastern Oregon University then enlisting in the Army. Gary served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in December 1956. After his military service, he pursued his life’s passion as a timber faller for nearly 50 years. He was a successful businessman, owning multiple businesses throughout his life with his logging company being the most notable.
Above all else, Gary was a family man. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandpa, uncle, cousin, and friend. Gary was passionate about the outdoors and loved the mountains and big timber. He was an avid hunter, gun enthusiast, and enjoyed fishing. There are not many areas in Grant County Gary had not traversed, whether hunting or logging. Gary also enjoyed sports, basketball being his favorite. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and belonged to the American Legion Post No. 106.
Gary was proceded in death by his father, John Jenkins “Jenks” Pryse; his mother, Mona Arlene Pryse; and brother, Robert (Ronna) Pryse.
He is survived by spouse LaRue Pryse; brother Larry (Gaye) Pryse; brother Jim (Linda) Pryse; daughter Deneice Anderson; son Shaun (Tina) Pryse; son Dan (Shonelle) Pryse; daughter Amy (Robert) Allee; daughter Laura (Tim) Brown; stepson Frank Primozic; stepson John (Debbie) Primozic; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and beloved family friends.
Gary is sorely missed by his loved ones.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post No. 106 through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
