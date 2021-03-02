Staff Sgt. Neil Goodwin, son of Bud Goodwin of Mt. Vernon and Dr. Karin and Steve Pappadakis of Colorado Springs, separated from the U.S. Air Force after 17 years and signed with the U.S. Space Force on Feb. 19 at Schreiver Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sgt. Goodwin has been a space systems analyst for his Air Force career. He will remain in Colorado Springs.
Goodwin moves from Air Force to Space Force
