Grace Chapel is sponsoring a free series of four videos by Dr. Carolyn Leaf on how toxic thinking forms in our brains and how to remove it.
The series will run four weeks, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Prairie City church, according to a press release.
During the video lectures, attendees will learn how extraordinary minds are and how to harness the power daily.
Each session will include one of Leaf's videos, followed by a group discussion period of the material covered and how it might be applied in our lives. At the end of the first session, participants will have an opportunity to pick a toxic thought they would like to eliminate in their own lives.
Attendees should expect a mixture of scientific information on how our brains function, how thoughts are formed and how they can be removed.
Leaf will also talk about the spiritual side of men and women: body, mind and soul and how this interacts with brains. There is no religious requirement to attend, and there will be no sermon afterward.
Pastor Michael Harvey of Grace Chapel is a hospice chaplain and grief co-counselor for both hospital staff and patients. Craige McMillan is facilitating the series.
For more information about Leaf or the series, visit drleaf.com or 21daybraindetox.com.
For local information, contact Harvey, 541-620-4437, or McMillan, 541-575-4387.
