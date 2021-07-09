Country artists Shenandoah will perform in Grant County in August.
The Grammy, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music award-winning group will give a special acoustic performance at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch near Seneca.
A local band may open the show beforehand.
Attendance is limited to 200 guests.
Concert and dinner packages, including a concert ticket, barbecue dinner, three drink tickets and parking, cost $200.
For more information, call 1-800-SILVIES or visit silvies.us/packages.php.
