Mahayla Moss created this container garden for the Oregon State Fair.
Madalynn Grassl earned a blue award for this photo at the Oregon State Fair.
Jordan Ross earned blue and exceptional honors for her drawing.
Madalynn Grassl’s Blue Ribbon photo for the Intermediate Plants Photography category.
Grant County 4—H exhibitors brought home several awards from this year’s Oregon State Fair. Each exhibitor had to first qualify at the Grant County Fair before advancing to the state fair competition.
Jordan Ross: Junior Drawing (person) — Blue & Exceptional Award
Jordan Ross: Junior Multiple Media (person) — Blue & Exceptional Award
Kaila Shaffer: Junior Multiple Media (giraffe) — Blue
Abigail Humphreys: Junior Stenciling (home décor) — Blue
Mahayla Moss: Junior Stenciling (Welcome sign) — Blue
Paizley Harmon: Intermediate Drawing, wood burning (home décor) — Blue
Sophia McKinley: Senior Painting (person) — Blue
Sophia McKinley: Senior Drawing (person) — Red
Mahayla Moss: Junior Decorated Cupcake (flower) Ph. 2 — Blue
Audrey Colson: Junior Non-garment (pillow case) Level 1 — Blue & Exceptional Award
Mahayla Moss: Junior (fairy garden) — Blue & Exceptional Award
Mahayla Moss: Junior fresh cut herb (mint) — Blue
Porter Adams: Junior (beef artificial insemination) — Blue
Brett Burril: Junior (beef cuts of meat) — Blue
Audrey Colson: Junior (German shorthair pointers) — Blue
Lilly Rockhill: Intermediate (five common houseplant pests) — Blue
Brooklyn Grassl: Junior Muffin (poppy seed) Level 1 — Blue
Parker Grassl: Junior Muffin (banana) Level 1 Red
Laynie Harmon: Intermediate Shortened Cakes Level 3 (chocolate chip cake) — Blue
Sierra Jenks: Intermediate Yeast Bread with added ingredient (herb bread) Level 3 — Blue
Mahayla Moss: Junior Fruit-Based Product (strawberry butter) — Blue
Mahayla Moss: Junior Dried Fruit (cinnamon apples) — Blue
Mahayla Moss: Junior Food Preservation Gift Pack (Christmas theme) — Blue
Nevin Thomas, Junior assembly techniques (knife sheath)— Blue
Lilly Rockhill: Intermediate Impromptu Speaking — Red
Abigail Humphreys: Junior Landscape (snow scene/tractor) — Blue
Brooklyn Grassl: Junior Landscape (sunset powerlines) — Blue
Madalynn Grassl: Intermediate Plants (yellow flower) — Blue
Madalynn Grassl: Intermediate Landscape (sunset rimrocks) — Red
Hannah McKinley: Intermediate Animals (kitten) — Red
Lilly Cave: Senior Architectural (bridge waterfall) — Blue
Lilly Cave: Senior Animals (wild dog) — White
Kaila Shaffer: Junior Brown Eggs — Red
