Daily and Weekday Mass For Grant County and beyond
•Daily and Weekday Mass For Grant County and beyond Diocese of Baker has announced the cancellation of Daily & Weekend Masses with other parish meetings and activities to help the faithful to keep distance from one another during Coronavirus-COVID-19 situations. At St. Elizabeth church, John Day and St. Anne, Mission, Monument masses will not be celebrated until further notice. Priest will be available to administer Last Rites and sacrament of confession. Emergency contact: 541-974-8638
Mt. Vernon City Hall
•City of Mt. Vernon City Hall is closed to the Public. Payments are to be put in the drop box, mailed in or completed by phone. (Card fees waived until 4/30/20). Call 541-932-4688 for an appointment.
City of Seneca
•The regular Council Meeting and Public Hearings for Ordinances #98, #99, & #100 scheduled for April 14th has been cancelled. Notices will be reposted when the public hearings are rescheduled.
City office will be closed to the public as of March 24th. Please continue to use the dropbox for payments and documents on the west side of the building.
Seneca is calling for any and all volunteers to help assist residents with supply runs. Please contact the City Office for information. 541-542-2161 Notices will be posted in Seneca."
Planning Department operations realted to the Corona Virus
Due to the Coronavirus the Planning Department will be restricting face-to-face service. Please call for an appointment.
We can assist you with many things over the phone and via email.
Currently we are still be operating during normal business hours with one appointment scheduled at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.