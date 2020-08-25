This year's Grant County Fair mostly focused on 4-H and FFA youth, which blended virtual and in-person exhibits, culminating in the Youth Livestock Auction Aug. 15.
While the youth livestock and static exhibits were closed to the public, they were accessible to view online, and youth were given family passes as well. Grant County Fair Manager Mindy Winegar said the priority in holding this year's fair in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic was 4-H and FFA youth.
Carson McKay of Prairie City, Cinch Anderson of Izee, Denali Twehues of Dayville, Drew Wilburn of Long Creek and Ellie Justice of John Day won scholarships ranging from $500-1,000.
Market steers
Cinch Anderson, Izee Livestock, grand champion, steer.
Anna Jacobs, Prairie City club, reserve grand champion steer.
Reece Jacobs, Prairie City FFA, champion, steer.
Monel Anderson, Izee Livestock club, champion, steer.
Wyatt Suchorski, Grant Union High School FFA, reserve, steer.
Raney Anderson, Izee Livestock, reserve, steer.
Nick Stiner, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon.
Carson Weaver, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon.
Keira Stiner, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon.
Bailey McCracken, Grant Union High School FFA, blue ribbon.
Sam McCracken, Grant Union High School FFA, blue ribbon.
Jaycee Winegar, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon.
Weston Suchorski, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon.
Wyatt Lemons, Grant Union High School FFA, blue ribbon.
Bridger Walker, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon.
Riley Robertson, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Rowdy Wilson, Cinnabar Mtn. Livestock, blue ribbon.
Sage Browning, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon.
Clyde Holliday, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon.
Jacey Mickey, Cinnabar Mtn. Livestock, blue ribbon.
Talon Van Cleave, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Maddy Way, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon.
Jerett Waddel, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon.
Beau Van Cleave, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Aubreianna Osborne, Northfork CC, blue ribbon.
Silvie Holliday, Prairie City CC, blue ribbon.
Preston Boethin, Izee Livestock, red ribbon.
Kate Hughes, Izee Livestock, red ribbon.
Opie McDaniel, Juniper Ridge, red ribbon.
Emma Field, Prairie City CC, no ribbon.
Market lambs
Savannah Watterson, Juniper Ridge, grand champion.
Adeline Northway, Beaver Believers, reserve grand champion.
Gus McDaniel, Juniper Ridge, champion.
Preston Fretwell, Dayville CC, reserve.
MadiLynne Cearns, Prairie City CC, reserve.
Max Bailey, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon.
Emilie Updegrave, Grant Union High School FFA, blue ribbon.
Aaliyah Judd, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Paige Gerry, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Madelyn Bailey, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon.
Jillie Thunell, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Ellie Justice, Grant Union High School FFA, blue ribbon.
Red Dole, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon.
Eliza Bailey, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon.
Hannah McKinley, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon.
Sierra Cates, Grant Union High School FFA, blue ribbon.
Liberty Woehlert, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Brady Dole, Grant Union High School FFA, blue ribbon.
Olive Thunell, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Adalyn Judd, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Jonathon Leighty, Prairie City CC, blue ribbon.
Market chickens
Payton Whitmore, Canyon Creek, grand champion.
Morganne Wyllie, Canyon Creek, reserve grand champion.
Market turkeys
Blake Kriewitz, Prairie City CC, grand champion.
Riddick Hutchison, Beaver Believers, reserve grand champion.
Abbie Justice, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon.
Sydnie Brandon, Strawberry Riders CC, blue ribbon.
Market goats
Trey Brown, Canyon Creek CC, grand champion.
Emmalyn Northway, Beaver Believers, reserve champion.
Sierra Jenks, Northfork CC, Longview Ranch, blue ribbon.
Gauge Jenks, Northfork CC, blue ribbon.
Market swine
Brynlie Koppel, Izee Livestock, grand champion.
Laken McKay, Prairie City FFA, reserve grand champion.
Mayley Saul, Moon Mtn. Livestock, champion.
Sarah Clark, Cinnabar Mtn. Livestock, reserve.
Skylar McKay, Prairie City FFA, reserve.
Parker Manitsas, Grant Union High School FFA, reserve.
Abbey Pferrerkorn, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon.
Treyton Brown, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon.
Ashlyn Albrich, Northfork CC, blue ribbon.
Zinny Locke, Prairie City CC, blue ribbon.
Fletcher Grove, Moon Mtn. Livestock, blue ribbon.
Cayden Howard, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon.
Colbie Howard, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon.
Tell Cox, Northfork CC, blue ribbon.
Tatyn Harper, Moon Mtn. Livestock, blue ribbon.
Dalli Girvin, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon.
Jesaka Culley, Cinnabar Mtn. Livestock, blue ribbon.
Fallan Giffin, Moon Mtn. Livestock, blue ribbon.
Elias Starbuck, Long Creek CC, blue ribbon.
Addison Saul, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon.
Lilly Rockhill, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon.
Taylor Hamilton, Northfork CC, blue ribbon.
Halle Parsons, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon.
Brooke Taynton, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon.
Cooper Holly, Dayville CC, blue ribbon.
Lauren Wenger, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon.
Taylor Parsons, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon.
Haven Giffin, Moon Mtn. Livestock, blue ribbon.
Boyden Weaver, Moon Mtn. Livestock, blue ribbon.
Eric Culley, Cinnabar Mtn. Livestock, blue ribbon.
Macy Carter, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon.
Hunter Thomas, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon.
Lane Clark, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon.
Madalyn Grassl, Northfork CC, blue ribbon.
Sivanna Hodge, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Cowen Weaver, Moon Mtn. Livestock, blue ribbon.
Gracee Hueckman, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon.
Ava Gerry, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Allyson Moore, Izee Livestock, blue ribbon.
Madison Whitmore, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon.
Owen Parsons, Beaver Believers, blue ribbon.
Justin Hodge, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Trevyn Coalwell, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon.
Shaine Madden, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon.
Kara Hansen, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Paytin Girvin, Juniper Ridge, blue ribbon.
Ryan Coalwell, Canyon Creek CC, blue ribbon.
Paige Shaw, Prairie City FFA, blue ribbon.
Jack Knowles, Beaver Believers, red ribbon.
Ava Brown, Canyon Creek CC, red ribbon.
Sierra May, Canyon Creek CC, red ribbon.
Cooper Ross, Beaver Believers, red ribbon.
Kyler Shaw, Prairie City FFA, red ribbon.
Dog show
Lucchese Douglas, champion senior showman, reserve grand showman.
Ellie Justice, reserve senior showman.
Abbie Justice, reserve intermediate showman.
Morganne Wyllie, champion intermediate showman.
Keira Stiner, champion junior showman, grand champion showman.
