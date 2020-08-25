In the static events at the Grant County Fair, overall grand champions and reserve grand champions were named.

In horticulture, Lilly Rockhill was the grand champion, and Morganne Wyllie was the reserve grand champion.

In family and consumer science, Mahayla Moss was the grand champion and reserve grand champion.

In expressive arts, Riley Robertson was the grand champion. Lauren Wenger was the reserve grand champion.

In communications, Raney Anderson was the grand champion, and Eliza Bailey was the reserve grand champion.

Horticulture

Intermediate Champion: Lilly Rockhill, Morgan Wyllie

Blue ribbon: Lilly Rockhill, Morgan Wyllie

Red ribbon: Lilly Rockhill

White ribbon: Lilly Rockhill

Leathercraft

Junior Blue: Tatyn Harper, Mahayla Moss

Senior Blue: Emily Hopper

Fiber Arts

Intermediate Blue: Monel Anderson

Intermediate Red: Monel Anderson

Sewing, Level 1, Jr.

Champion:Mahayla Moss, Eliza Bailey

Blue: Mahayla Moss, Eliza Bailey, Monel Anderson

Red: Monel Anderson

Outstanding Sewing Award: Mahayla Moss

Presentations

Senior

Champion: Parker Manitsas

Blue: Parker Manitsas

Junior

Reserve Champion: Eliza Bailey

Blue: Eliza Bailey

Art

Senior

Champion: Riley Robertson

Reserve Champion: Riley Robertson

Blue: Riley Robertson, Samantha Adams Choate, Carson Weaver

Red: Samantha Adams Choate

Junior

Champion: Emmalyn Northway

Blue: Emmalyn Northway, Jordan Ross

Red: Jordan Ross, Alana Shaffer

Pottery, Ceramics, Wearable Art

Senior

Champion: Emily Hopper

Blue: Emily Hopper

Intermediate

Blue: Morganne Wyllie

Red: Lilly Rockhill

Lego Robotics

Senior

Champion: Emily Hopper

Blue: Emily Hopper

Junior

Blue: Dawson Jenks

Red: Jordan Ross

Creative Writing

Red: Ellie Justice

Fashion Revue

Champion: Eliza Bailey

Blue: Eliza Bailey

Food & Nutrition

Senior

Champion: Emily Hopper

Reserve champion: Samantha Adams Choate

Blue: Emily Hopper

Intermediate

Champion: Monel Anderson

Reserve champion: Madelyn Bailey

Blue: Tucker Garinger, Monel Anderson, Abbie Justice, Morganne Wyllie, Madelyn Bailey, Adeline Northway, Samantha Adams Choate

Junior

Champion: Anna Jacobs

Reserve champion: Kaylie Perkins

Blue: Anna Jacobs, Kaylie Perkins, Jordan Ross, Hunter Thomas, Mahayla Moss, Eliza Bailey, Emmalyn Northway

Red: Sierra Jenks, Emmalyn Northway, Lilly Rockhill, Cooper Ross, Jonathon Leighty, MadiLynne Cearns

Table Setting

Red: Lilly Rockhill

Food Preservation

Senior

Champion: Emily Hopper

Reserve champion: Emily Hopper

Blue: Emily Hopper

Intermediate

Blue: Tucker Garinger, Abby Justice

Junior

Champion: Mahayla Moss

Reserve champion: Mahayla Moss

Blue: Kaylie Perkins, Mahayla Moss

Cake Decorating

Champion: Lilly Rockhill

Blue: Lilly Rockhill

Educational Display

Senior

Champion: Cinch Anderson

Blue: Cinch Anderson

Red: Mercedes Locke, Zentayvia Locke, Cooper Ross

Intermediate

Champion: Raney Anderson, Lilly Rockhill

Reserve champion: Monel Anderson

Blue: Monel Anderson, Raney Anderson, Wyatt Suchorski, Lilly Rockhill

Junior

Champion: Eliza Bailey

Reserve champion: Jonathon Leighty

Blue: Eliza Bailey, Jonathon Leighty, MadiLynne Cearns, Jodan Ross, Colbie Howard

Photography

Senior

Champion: Riley Robertson

Reserve champion: Riley Robertson

Blue: Lilly Cave, Riley Robertson, Mercedes Locke, Lucchese Douglas, Emily Hopper, Katelyn Hughes

Red: Katelyn Hughes, Riley Robertson, Nolan Garinger, Aaron Garinger

Intermediate

Champion: Lauren Wenger

Reserve champion: Lauren Wenger

Blue: Lauren Wenger, Morganne Wyllie, Madaline Grassl, Tucker Garinger

Red: Madalynn Grassl

Junior

Champion: Della Gibson

Reserve champion: Mahayla Moss

Blue: Ansleigh Douglas, Della Gibson, Mahayla Moss, Jordyn Gibson, Colbie Howard

Red: Kaylie Perkins, Colbie Howard

