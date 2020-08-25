In the static events at the Grant County Fair, overall grand champions and reserve grand champions were named.
In horticulture, Lilly Rockhill was the grand champion, and Morganne Wyllie was the reserve grand champion.
In family and consumer science, Mahayla Moss was the grand champion and reserve grand champion.
In expressive arts, Riley Robertson was the grand champion. Lauren Wenger was the reserve grand champion.
In communications, Raney Anderson was the grand champion, and Eliza Bailey was the reserve grand champion.
Horticulture
Intermediate Champion: Lilly Rockhill, Morgan Wyllie
Blue ribbon: Lilly Rockhill, Morgan Wyllie
Red ribbon: Lilly Rockhill
White ribbon: Lilly Rockhill
Leathercraft
Junior Blue: Tatyn Harper, Mahayla Moss
Senior Blue: Emily Hopper
Fiber Arts
Intermediate Blue: Monel Anderson
Intermediate Red: Monel Anderson
Sewing, Level 1, Jr.
Champion:Mahayla Moss, Eliza Bailey
Blue: Mahayla Moss, Eliza Bailey, Monel Anderson
Red: Monel Anderson
Outstanding Sewing Award: Mahayla Moss
Presentations
Senior
Champion: Parker Manitsas
Blue: Parker Manitsas
Junior
Reserve Champion: Eliza Bailey
Blue: Eliza Bailey
Art
Senior
Champion: Riley Robertson
Reserve Champion: Riley Robertson
Blue: Riley Robertson, Samantha Adams Choate, Carson Weaver
Red: Samantha Adams Choate
Junior
Champion: Emmalyn Northway
Blue: Emmalyn Northway, Jordan Ross
Red: Jordan Ross, Alana Shaffer
Pottery, Ceramics, Wearable Art
Senior
Champion: Emily Hopper
Blue: Emily Hopper
Intermediate
Blue: Morganne Wyllie
Red: Lilly Rockhill
Lego Robotics
Senior
Champion: Emily Hopper
Blue: Emily Hopper
Junior
Blue: Dawson Jenks
Red: Jordan Ross
Creative Writing
Red: Ellie Justice
Fashion Revue
Champion: Eliza Bailey
Blue: Eliza Bailey
Food & Nutrition
Senior
Champion: Emily Hopper
Reserve champion: Samantha Adams Choate
Blue: Emily Hopper
Intermediate
Champion: Monel Anderson
Reserve champion: Madelyn Bailey
Blue: Tucker Garinger, Monel Anderson, Abbie Justice, Morganne Wyllie, Madelyn Bailey, Adeline Northway, Samantha Adams Choate
Junior
Champion: Anna Jacobs
Reserve champion: Kaylie Perkins
Blue: Anna Jacobs, Kaylie Perkins, Jordan Ross, Hunter Thomas, Mahayla Moss, Eliza Bailey, Emmalyn Northway
Red: Sierra Jenks, Emmalyn Northway, Lilly Rockhill, Cooper Ross, Jonathon Leighty, MadiLynne Cearns
Table Setting
Red: Lilly Rockhill
Food Preservation
Senior
Champion: Emily Hopper
Reserve champion: Emily Hopper
Blue: Emily Hopper
Intermediate
Blue: Tucker Garinger, Abby Justice
Junior
Champion: Mahayla Moss
Reserve champion: Mahayla Moss
Blue: Kaylie Perkins, Mahayla Moss
Cake Decorating
Champion: Lilly Rockhill
Blue: Lilly Rockhill
Educational Display
Senior
Champion: Cinch Anderson
Blue: Cinch Anderson
Red: Mercedes Locke, Zentayvia Locke, Cooper Ross
Intermediate
Champion: Raney Anderson, Lilly Rockhill
Reserve champion: Monel Anderson
Blue: Monel Anderson, Raney Anderson, Wyatt Suchorski, Lilly Rockhill
Junior
Champion: Eliza Bailey
Reserve champion: Jonathon Leighty
Blue: Eliza Bailey, Jonathon Leighty, MadiLynne Cearns, Jodan Ross, Colbie Howard
Photography
Senior
Champion: Riley Robertson
Reserve champion: Riley Robertson
Blue: Lilly Cave, Riley Robertson, Mercedes Locke, Lucchese Douglas, Emily Hopper, Katelyn Hughes
Red: Katelyn Hughes, Riley Robertson, Nolan Garinger, Aaron Garinger
Intermediate
Champion: Lauren Wenger
Reserve champion: Lauren Wenger
Blue: Lauren Wenger, Morganne Wyllie, Madaline Grassl, Tucker Garinger
Red: Madalynn Grassl
Junior
Champion: Della Gibson
Reserve champion: Mahayla Moss
Blue: Ansleigh Douglas, Della Gibson, Mahayla Moss, Jordyn Gibson, Colbie Howard
Red: Kaylie Perkins, Colbie Howard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.