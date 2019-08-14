The 110th Grant County Fair is rolling along on day one, with free admission on Wednesday.
With Funtime Carnival canceling their rides for the fair, Party Works of Portland set up several large inflatables Wednesday, including three competitive obstacle courses: Junior Roller Coaster, Rat Race and Treasure Island. There is also an Ax Throw inflatable with foam axes with velcro to throw at a big target. Visitors can also try the Bungee Run, which involves wearing a vest with a bungee cord attached to an inflatable, and competitors try to see how far forward they can run, before being pulled back.
All the inflatables are free with cost of fair admission.
Fairgrounds Manager Mindy Winegar said cash refunds will be given at the fair office to people who have already purchased carnival passes.
The cost of admission to the fair Thursday-Saturday is $5 a day or $13 for the week per person. Admission for seniors 65 and over and children 6-12 is $2 a day. Children 5 and under get in free. Parking passes are $3 a day or $10 for the week.
Fair passes can be purchased at Len’s Drug, Radio Shack, Boyer’s Store, Bar WB, Jonna’s Hair Care, Grant County Fairgrounds office and Grant County Chamber of Commerce.
Several youths were prepping their animals — goats, sheep, steer, turkeys and more — for the fair, or just keeping them cool on the 90-degree day.
Emma Field, 10, a 4-Her from Prairie City was combing her Peidmontese hereford cross, which is known for its tender meat.
Her mom Anna Stargel said her daughter's animal is so tame "she can lay on its back."
Abby Winegar, 17, who is a member of the Prairie City FFA chapter, said she was happy with the arrival of the fair.
She was especially enjoying "seeing everybody getting back together and catching up on stories, looking at each other's animals," she said.
For more the events see the Grant County Fair book or this Blue Mountain Eagle article link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.