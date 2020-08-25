There were 40 entries in the 11th Grant County Fair parade this year.
Joelene and Samantha Floyd were the national anthem singers. Mark and Logan Bagett were the announcers. Benny Santos operated the sound system. Brenda Mosier was the parade director.
Grand marshal John Aasness and family won the sweepstakes award.
Antique Vehicles
First: Ron Phillips
Visiting Royalty
First: Hells Canyon Court
Second: Miss Nyssa Night Rodeo
Third: Courtney Nichols Harney County Court
Past Royalty
First: Cheyenne Maley
Decorated Vehicle
First: People Mover
Second: Sleep Heavenly Peace
Commercial Float
First: Chester’s Market
Family Float
First: Dowdy Family, four generations
Walking Group
First: Gabriel Pogue Republican Party
Political Decorated Vehicle
First: Jim Carpenter for Circuit Court Judge
First: Kim Thatcher For Secretary of State
Political Float
First: Rob Raschio for Circuit Court Judge
Decorated ATV
First: Republican Party
Second: Moon Mountain
Horse Riding Family
First: Nodine, Marciel, Wilson Family
Second: Sherri Giffin, Paisley Hueckman Family
Pooper Scooper
First: Old West Federal Credit Union
