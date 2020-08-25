Tossing candy to the audience
Buy Now

Grant County Fair grand marshal John Aasness’s truck tosses candy towards spectators during the sunny parade.

 The Eagle/Rudy Diaz

There were 40 entries in the 11th Grant County Fair parade this year.

Joelene and Samantha Floyd were the national anthem singers. Mark and Logan Bagett were the announcers. Benny Santos operated the sound system. Brenda Mosier was the parade director.

Grand marshal John Aasness and family won the sweepstakes award.

Antique Vehicles

First: Ron Phillips

Visiting Royalty

First: Hells Canyon Court

Second: Miss Nyssa Night Rodeo

Third: Courtney Nichols Harney County Court

Past Royalty

First: Cheyenne Maley

Decorated Vehicle

First: People Mover

Second: Sleep Heavenly Peace

Commercial Float

First: Chester’s Market

Family Float

First: Dowdy Family, four generations

Walking Group

First: Gabriel Pogue Republican Party

Political Decorated Vehicle

First: Jim Carpenter for Circuit Court Judge

First: Kim Thatcher For Secretary of State

Political Float

First: Rob Raschio for Circuit Court Judge

Decorated ATV

First: Republican Party

Second: Moon Mountain

Horse Riding Family

First: Nodine, Marciel, Wilson Family

Second: Sherri Giffin, Paisley Hueckman Family

Pooper Scooper

First: Old West Federal Credit Union

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.