Grant County Farmers Market

The Grant County Farmers Market starts up in Canyon City on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

 Jill Reeves/Contributed Photo

CANYON CITY — The Grant County Farmers Market will begin its 2023 season on Saturday, June 17, at Park and Washington streets in Canyon City.

The market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from June 17 to Oct. 21, will feature a number of vendors offering fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items, plants, food and apparel.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

