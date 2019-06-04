The Grant County Futures Scholarship has named two winners.
Erin Cantrell and Teri Hamilton have been selected as the recipients of the 2019-2020 Grant County Futures Scholarship, which is awarded by the local Grant County College Advisory Board from an endowment of the EOU Foundation.
The scholarships will be used for tuition and books for classes taken through Eastern Oregon University or Blue Mountain Community College’s online programs through the Grant County Center.
Cantrell is a Blue Mountain Community College student working on prerequisites for acceptance into the BMCC nursing program in Pendleton.
Hamilton is also attending BMCC, working on her Associate of Applied Science in early childhood education.
The Grant County College Advisory Board awards the Futures Scholarship each year, and it is available for local students seeking degrees through the Grant County Center, located in the Grant County ESD, 835 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day. For more information about the scholarship, and EOU and BMCC programs, contact Ashley Armichardy at 541 575-1550.
