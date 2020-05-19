Grant County Library tentatively plans to open June 8 Blue Mountain Eagle May 19, 2020 May 19, 2020 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Grant County Library has announced it tentatively plans to open June 8.New shelves were recently installed in the library. For more information, call 541-575-1992. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grant County Library Shelf Library Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Nicholas Hoult impersonated Family Guy star during X-Men audition +3 Most churches staying with online services for now James Middleton sets up wellness company for dogs Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRecord jury award stands in wake of fatal Eastern Oregon road rage crashGrant County Phase 1 reopening plan approved9th Circuit rejects lawsuit against Malheur National Forest grazing authorizationsOregon State Police budget cuts could shutter nine officesHammond Ranches drops appeal, for now, to compete for grazing allotmentsEastern Oregon leaders react to plan to reopen OregonOregon Supreme Court: Shutdown orders stand despite Baker County rulingMost Oregon counties are given green light to lift many COVID-19 emergency limitsOutlying communities share thoughts on poolRestaurant adapts to survive amid coronavirus pandemic Images Videos
