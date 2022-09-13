Two siblings from Grant Union High School, who each made runs to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo, took stock recently as one moved on to college and the other reached the midway point of her high school career.
Sam McCracken graduated from Grant Union High School in June and is now in his freshman year at the University of Montana Western, studying natural horsemanship management.
This year at the state finals in Prineville in early June, Sam won his third consecutive Oregon High School Rodeo Association cutting championship. Cutting is an event where a horse and rider work together to showcase the horse’s ability to drive cattle from a herd to the center of the arena.
Additionally, he picked up a third-place finish in reined cowhorse. Both titles qualified Sam to move on to the National High School Rodeo Final for a fourth straight year. This year’s competition was held in July in Gillette, Wyoming.
After a good first run, Sam’s horse’s legs buckled while circling a cow and tipped over during the second round. Unfortunately for Sam, that automatically resulted in zero points from the judges.
Sam said he was just grateful to get to compete on the national level as a senior.
“I had a lot of fun. I had some tougher luck, but that’s expected,” Sam said. “You can’t have a perfect run every time.”
Bailey, a junior at Grant Union High School, joined her brother at the national finals for the second year after finishing fourth overall at the state competition in pole bending, a timed event where the rider runs a horse in a weaving pattern around six poles. Bailey also placed seventh in barrel racing.
At the national competition Bailey nearly broke into the top 20 in her event, placing 29th out of 180.
“It was really cool to place that high after coming in fourth at state and still almost making the top 20,” Bailey said.
Qualifying with her brother two years in a row only added to the experience.
“We were hoping we would qualify together,” she said, “so we could both compete together rather than (one) competing and the other one just watching.”
For the McCrackens, a ranching family, traveling to the state and national competitions is the closest thing to a vacation the family gets, according to Didgette McCracken, Sam and Bailey’s mother.
With the demands that come with keeping up with a ranch, Didgette said she and her husband, Joe, do not necessarily get to take their family on vacation. However, she said, traveling to the state and national championships has allowed them to have the semblance of a vacation and so much more.
“(The state and national competitions) have been our vacation for us to take together, and to have two kids compete is just a special experience and not everybody gets the opportunity,” Didgette said.
Didgette said both Sam and Bailey have put in the hours and worked hard to compete at a high level.
“They ride their horses almost every day,” she said. “We put in some long days and long nights.”
Didgette, who works at the Oregon State University Extension Office in John Day, said that kids learn a lot from these types of experiences.
Sam, during a phone interview from his new digs at the University of Montana Western, concurred. Competing on the high school circuit allowed him to build a network that he would otherwise would not have had.
“All of those experiences prepared me for (college),” he said, “and traveling around and meeting new people through rodeo.”
