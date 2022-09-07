Kelly Collins parade file photo
Buy Now

The Cinnabar Mountain Rendezvous parade gets started with Grant County Search and Rescue volunteer Kelly Collins leading the colorful entries in Mt. Vernon in this file image from May 23, 2015.

 Angel Carpenter/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

Seventy-two-year-old Kelly Collins has seen and done a great deal over the course of his time in Grant County.

Nowadays, Collins can be seen driving an old Suburban with a sign in the windshield urging anybody he passes to “eat beef.”

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.