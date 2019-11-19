On Nov. 8, members of the Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild awarded Quilts of Valor to 30 local veterans. It was a night honoring veterans while enjoying tacos, laughter and nostalgia.
This was the second year the Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild hosted the event, which filled the Elks Lodge dining area.
“I am really thrilled with how many people are showing up, and it’s seeming like it’s more than last year,” said Karen Hinton, the president of the Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild.
Members of the guild spent a year making 30 quilts. Each quilt used the patriotic colors of red, white, and blue.
Hilton presented the quilts while members of the guild and Grant Union FFA worked together to take each quilt down to give to a veteran.
“We understand that freedom is not free. The cost of our freedom is the dedication and lives of men and women like you and each quilt is meant to say thank you for your sacrifice,” Hinton said before presenting the quilts. “Each quilt is meant to offer comfort for you and remind you that although your family and friends cannot be with you at all times, you are forever in our minds and in our hearts.”
Each recipient had their name called, received their quilt, had a picture taken, and was applauded by the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.