Quilts made by the Grant County Piecemakers hang on display during the Quilts of Valor event on Aug. 20, 2022, at Clyde Holliday State Park near Mt. Vernon.

 Richard F. LaMountain/Contributed Photo, File

MT. VERNON — Saturday, Aug. 19, will be spent honoring Grant County veterans, courtesy of the Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild.

The day will start will a barbecue at Clyde Holliday State Park just outside Mt. Vernon. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with veterans eating for free and non-veterans paying $8 for the meal.

