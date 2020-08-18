Horses, candy being tossed, a person standing high on stilts, children cooling down spectators with water and more entertained the audience during this year’s Grant County Fair parade.
Participants of the parade gathered at Grant Union High school where they were organized into different categories for the parade on Aug. 15. Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer led the parade as the United States flag flew on the right side of his vehicle and his lights flashed.
Grant County Fair grand marshal John Aasness soon followed in his float that tossed candy to the audience. Throughout the parade, participants provided many items to spectators such as plastic Frisbees, pamphlets and a chance to get soaked with water.
Grant County Fair and Rodeo Queen Kelsei Kiser and Princess Katelyn Barker waved and smiled at the spectators.
Many organizations in the county, campaigns for elected positions, representatives from other rodeos and a wide variety of off road vehicles had the chance to enjoy a parade that other counties in the state had to cancel on due to COVID-19.
Majestic Grove, 16, the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo Queen, was excited at the chance to participate in a parade with her horse Tough. She was also excited because this was her first parade on horseback, and this was also a first-time experience for Tough as well.
“I was so excited when we got to come because we didn’t have any parade on our schedule, and when we found out about this we said, ‘We have to go,’” Grove said. “We got to go all out, and the horses looked great.”
Grove and the two other girls who rode with her, princess Kadence Parsons, 16, and princess Brook Parsons, 13, said they were pleased with how the event turned out and were appreciative of the kindness shown from the people in the community.
Aaliyah Marciel, 13, and Shayna Marciel, 12, who also participated in the parade on horseback, were happy to be a part of the event to show people that, even with a pandemic, a parade can still happen and people can have fun.
“My favorite part was going around town and showing people that Grant County is so great,” Aaliyah Marciel said. “Even with the pandemic going on and it affecting the fair, it’s nice that we can still have a parade and have fun.”
