JOHN DAY (by Elsie Huskey)—The John Day Senior Center is still alive. We are holding off on congregating to aid in control of the COVID-19 virus. Our great town is doing well so far, and we wish it to continue that way. The last I heard was Grant County had one virus victim.
I personally have missed being here for a while as I needed to be with my daughter in Boise in her dilemma of malignant tumors and double mastectomy with implants. It was long and very hard on her, but she is now back at work, at the office for one week and now working from home due to COVID-19. She is feeling well. God is at work making her whole again. Angie assisted me in getting information to keep you informed. We did miss a time or two, so sorry about that. In the meantime, Dusty stepped up and kept you posted about our local agenda. Thank you, Dusty.
Our kitchen staff, along with the office staff, has been preparing and delivering meals to shut-ins as they have no other way to get food. Also I was told that if anyone wanted a meal, to call in your order, and the staff will bring it to you in the parking lot. I am unaware of how many are actually requesting meals.
April 6 was the estimated time for our center to open for meetings and lunches, but I really feel like that is too soon considering the possible danger of this virus. We will all be so happy to meet again when we do actually get to. Cabin fever is what we called being shut in, in Alaska. My hubby had a hard time with being inside so much while we lived there. We will endure this epidemic and be stronger people when this is over. We sure don’t want to rush it and have it start all over again.
We all need to double down in prayers for our government to be strong and committed to doing whatever is needed to help others serve and care for victims of COVID-19. The current status tells us that preparation is necessary to survive in our world. Heeding news and conforming so preparation can be done is imperative.
Shay was running low on bags to carry the to-go boxes to shut-ins so I was able to get 100 washable Walmart bags that should get us by for a long time. They were so much cheaper than I could make plus all the time involved to make them. I did make a few before I found the Walmart ones. Walmart could not donate any of them due to high demand due to COVID-19. We still got a bunch. PTL
Please wash your hands a lot and stay home as much as possible to help defray this virus. This is my 13th day to stay at home. We still have so many ways to keep in touch besides in person. We now have a recipe for homemade hand sanitizer if you would like one. We also have a recipe for homemade antibacterial soap. Be safe, everyone. Treat everyone as you would like to be treated.
MONUMENT—
I don’t know about you all, but all my days seem to be getting all rolled up together and I sometimes get my days mixed up. I have enjoyed not having to go somewhere and being at home. You know I really am a “homebody” at heart. I love being home. My daughter says that I am apparently on the lower spectrum regarding being an extrovert. She likes to study peoples’ personality types. I actually think I am not a real extrovert. I enjoy being with people and talking to people, but then I must retreat to a quiet place to re-energize.
I find lots of things to do around the house. I really wish there were more hours in the day. Then maybe I would get done some of those things around the house. Ha.
So, we are still doing takeouts for the Monument senior lunch. Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us some fried rice, chicken stir fry, fresh salad and apple cobbler for dessert. Kristi Guimont did all the paperwork and marked people’s lunch cards. Aubreianna Osborne delivered the lunches to the customers picking up their lunch orders. We had 46 takeouts for our Tuesday lunch. We thank everyone and their cooperative efforts to make sure everything is running smoothly.
I am sure we will all be happy when things get back to normal, or some semblance of normalcy. I think everyone should go out and walk around and breathe in deeply some fresh air and some sun. We should not be sitting in front of our TVs but moving around. Now is a good time to catch up on all those books you were going to read but hadn’t had the time to. My friend Cindy came over the other day and dropped off a young rooster. He is beautiful. I forget what kind he is, but I moved him into a coop with a bunch of girls and moved my little Red Banty rooster to a little coop with girls of his kind. The little Red Banty rooster’s name is Henry. My friend’s little girl gave him that name. I think it suits him. The new rooster got named Jeffrey by different friend.
Jeffrey was living within the city limits of Monument, and his cock-a-doodling was getting pretty loud such that people could hear him way on the other side of town! (Not that Monument is huge or anything, haha.) Well, the other reason why Cindy got rid of Jeffrey was because Jeffrey was starting to get aggressive and began attacking her. Jeffrey just lucked out that he didn’t end up in the stew pot. Well, we shall see if Jeffrey will live up to his expectations.
Let us continue to lift up and pray for our leaders, our president, our country, its citizens and all who are affected by this virus that is going around. Let us continue to encourage, call friends, especially the elderly and check up on them. They will appreciate that.
Ephesians 2:13-14 “But now in Christ Jesus ye who were sometimes were far off are made nigh by the Blood of Christ. For He is our peace, who hath made of both one, and hath broken down the middle wall of partition between us.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
It’s been three months since Christmas, but the temperature felt like old man winter had come back for a visit. Oh, the poor early spring flowers! But this happens to them every year, so they should be used to it, huh?
Our kitchen crew, box packing crew, money-receiving crew and general running crew did a super job with the home-delivered meals and the take-outs from the front door. Just about the time we get it figured out, the stay-at-home order will be lifted. It is really hard to just come to the door and get your meal without doing some visiting! After all, that’s half of what we are here for! Yes it is nice that most everyone is just a phone call away, but face-to-face, in-person contact is still ideal. But just persevere and keep repeating: This too shall pass.
We had a great hot meal for this cool and windy day: hamburger patties in gravy, roasted potatoes, broccoli Normandy and chocolate cake. We didn’t get to give away the $10 in trade donated by Huffman’s Market for the March birthday. Don’t know if we will do it later or not. Hmmm. Have to think about that.
The utility room is coming along. The floor covering is down and so are the baseboards. Found lots of stuff in the back room to make shelving with so I have been working on that since I can’t do anything else out in public. Sure glad that I didn’t have to go buy anything else. And I’m using up a lot of screws that have been hanging around the shop for years! The only drawback is that I have to do all the work back in the “Cool Room,” and it is cold back there! In the summertime, it’s the opposite — which is why we want to get the place insulated and resided, don’t you know. The blessing is that the wasps are too cold to move very fast, so I can get them before they get me. Ahem.
In the middle of all the coronavirus stuff, one couple decided to go ahead and get married anyway. Will be a short processional and a very small audience: immediate family, the ministers and me. When the world returns to normal, they will have a large reception. This will make a great story in future years!
Received an unexpected phone call from the Blue Mountain Eagle reader in — wait for it — Oakland, California! Had lots of nice things to say about Grant County and our senior center. Thanks so much, Karen, for your uplifting comments. You made my day!
Son No. 1 still gets to go to work a couple days a week. He drives from Oregon City to Hillsboro. Said the commute right now is wonderful! ‘Course when we in Grant County have to wait for three or more cars to go by before we can get on the highway, we think that’s a traffic jam.
Isaiah 33:8 “The highways are deserted, not travelers are on the roads.”
Jeremiah 31:21 “Set up road signs; put up guideposts. Take note of the highway, the road that you take. ...”
