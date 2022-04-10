Prairie City -- We did it!!! We are officially open for in-house dining – finally! Tom investigated and determined that we have been closed to such an activity for 97 weeks. (That sounds like a lot longer than two years, doesn’t it?) As Arnold S. said, “We’re back!” ’Twas very nice to eat off of our nice china instead of a takeout container – and do it at a table with others of the community. Our table had a long discussion about the history of Bates and Austin. Very interesting and illuminating.
So Ginger explained how things were going to work and then led us in the flag salute. Tom asked the blessing. Carla was substituting again for Pam H. Our home delivery drivers and helpers included Gwynne, Mary and Carla. Carlos is off on a new adventure at truck driving school. We wish him success. Our new helpers are the Ketchums and we really appreciate them coming in to assist wherever they are needed. And a great big thanks to senior coordinator Angie, who has helped us navigate the “system” these last two years. We are certainly going to miss her input when she retires later this year!
Our menu today was chicken pot pie, cottage cheese and fruit, tapioca pudding and a peanut butter cookie for dessert. Most satisfying. I worked all afternoon in the garden on the nourishment from that meal! Thanks to our great cooks, Pam W. and Pam G. The meal today was sponsored by Delores Scott in memory of Georgeanne Williams, a former senior coordinator. Our Easter dinner entrée will be ham. We are also open to donations for the yard sale coming in May. Yes, we have room to store your boxes, so move ’em out of your space into ours … and then those who purchase ’em will move them to their spaces. That’s the name of the game – people helping people.
Finished the winter’s needlepoint project and got it blocked. Now to get it sent off to the people I made it for. So started a latch hook with some of the largesse I got from Margie W. Have to have something for my hands to do when my eyes get tired of reading … and it’s too dark to dig weeds out of the garden.
Since we do not have a TV connection anymore, we have been working our way through all the videos. I remember being astonished years ago when a relative showed us her collection of videos. I think we have just as many now. Once we watch a disc or tape, I place it differently on the shelf so we can know it has been viewed. I was really disappointed when one DVD stopped halfway through the movie and I couldn’t get it to go on. Technology – phooey!
I Timothy 6:20-21 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to your trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: which some professing have erred concerning the faith. (KJV)
John Day -- Monday April 4, we had in-house dining. There were 23 attendees. Darlene and Gregg greeted everyone as they came in. The Blue Mountain Auxiliary were our servers and clean-up crew. Thanks to all of you that helped. Bonnie Kocis made some table decorations. Scott Knepper, who is the newest member of the Grant County Senior Advisory Council, was in attendance also. It was good to have you in our midst, Scott. Elsie Huskey won the drawing for the Len's certificate. Scott Knepper won the free meal certificate.
Joe Pippin led the flag salute and Darlene Nodine asked the blessing for our food. Chris Labhart was our announcer for the day.
The Blue Mountain Auxiliary also delivered meals for the Canyon City route. Joyce Atchley delivered the John Day route, and Kris Labhart delivered to the Mt. Vernon route. Thank you all for serving our community. A total of 46 meals were delivered this day.
Thursday, April 7, Joe Pippin led the flag salute and Chris Labhart asked the blessing for our food and was our announcer for the day. Carol Roe, Gregg Starr, and Bonnie Kocis were greeting diners as they came in and getting their names in the drawing. Billie Bullard won the Chester’s certificate and Mo Rutherford won the free meal certificate.
Mike and Patty Davis and Peggy Molnar delivered 42 meals to people in our community that cannot get out to get their own. Thanks to you all for helping our community.
Chester’s donated packaged goods to the center for anyone who chooses to take what you like. Gregg Starr’s neighbor contributes fresh eggs also, so enjoy as you will. All of this is on the table near the sign-in desk.
Driskill's Memorial Chapel contributed the birthday cake for us this day: Happy birthday, all you April babes. Driskill's also sponsored our meal for this day. Thank you so much for our lunch.
There was an unknown problem with our bingo table and lit number board so we will be working on that so we can start playing. Keep watching this space. Sorry we could not play as we announced.
Please consider being a volunteer for our center. We really need several people to serve and clean up, and drivers to deliver meals Monday and Thursday, April 11 and 14. Please call 541-575-1825 for more information.
There is some interest in having a line dance class, and we have a caller who is a bit rusty that can guide us in learning a few moves to a few tunes. If interested, call 541-792-0202.
OTEC is hosting their in-person annual meeting this year on May 21, after two years of virtual meetings, at Baker High School, 2500 East St., Baker City. They have asked us to watch our mail for the official notice of the meeting, election packets and ballots beginning April 20 and turn them in by May 12 to qualify for any of the events of May 21. This is posted in the OTEC monthly newsletter (Ruralite) on page 28.
Thursday, April 14, lunch will be ham Oscar, asparagus, veggie rice pilaf, roll and fruit pizza.
Monday, April 18, lunch will be biscuits and gravy, egg scramble, fruit, and cinnamon coffee cake.
Isaiah 30:18 The Lord is a God of Judgment: Blessed are all they that wait for HIM.
Monument -- For all those who came to senior center lunch or had food to go, we were especially blessed! Our Veterans Administration in John Day and Katie Hoffman provided and paid for all the meals! We all thank the Veterans Administration and Katie for their generous donation, and we salute them.
Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared for us tater tot casserole, garlic toast, boiled vegetables, and sugar cookies for our dessert. It was a hearty meal and we just thank our wonderful cooks.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Bob Cockrell. Bob and Kristi checked in all the guests, collected, and counted up the money. Jan Ensign helped to fill out the paperwork. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
There was some information available for phone assistance for the elderly. Bob read out some information on nutritional guides. We also had some young ladies from the Monument School come over to sell some baked goods for a fundraiser. I think they sold all their goods before we even started lunch!
Please continue to lift up Jimmy Cole in your prayers! He really needs them. If you could send him a note or card with words of encouragement, that would be awesome and much appreciated! Jimmy has good days and some rough days. His brother John and sister-in-law Deb are now able to visit him, so we are hoping that it will cheer him up and strengthen his spirit.
Resurrection Day is just around the corner. The Blood of Jesus was shed for all of us. Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. I have never seen Jesus, but to me, He is so beautiful. He never condemns, even in my worst sin. He gently and lovingly shows me truth, that I may come to repentance. Jesus came to set the captives free. Jesus came for you and for me. He came that we may have life and life abundantly. Jesus was the Lamb who was sacrificed for our sins, so that we can have a relationship with the Holy God. Oh, and I have to say, God has a very funny sense of humor! He has made me laugh on many occasions!
I am almost able to lift things. The healing on my incisions is doing well, praise the Lord! I just thank the Lord that my appendix had not ruptured. That was the grace of God, that's for sure! I sure am glad that I won't ever have to worry about my appendix! Ha.
I have another bottle baby goat. Her name is Shay. She is so cute. She is in the house for now in a pet crate. She does not cry, she waits very patiently for me to get her out and feed her. She then goes potty when I take her outside. She is such a sweet and good little goat! Yup, I'll be keeping her also! Ha.
Isaiah 53:4-5 Surely He hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows; yet we did esteem Him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities, the chastisement of our peace was upon Him, and by His stripes we are healed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.