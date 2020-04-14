MONUMENT—Hope everyone had a wonderful Easter with your loved ones. He is risen! Our cooks made a special lunch for just the occasion. Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made roast pork, scalloped potatoes, carrots, dinner rolls and cheesecake for dessert. We thank our cooks for being ever faithful in their duty to feed the hungry people of Monument. Ha.
There were 51 takeout meals ordered. Kristi Guimont took care of all the paperwork. She also helped deliver some meals to some people who have a more difficult time getting out and about. Bob Cockrell collected the money, and Aubrieanna Osborne helped to deliver the meals to the people waiting in their cars. We thank everyone who volunteers their time and for their help in their physical labor. People who quietly do all these behind the scenes are what makes the backbone of our community. We are so thankful for everyone’s help.
Shawnah Clark will be coming on April 22 and May 13 to see patients at the Monument Senior Center. If you would like to make an appointment, please call the Blue Mountain Hospital to set that up.
We have been having very warm weather so I and my family started to do a little work out in the garden. We planted some potatoes. I have to get another wire cage ready to plant some more. My kids and hubby pulled out some weeds and cleaned up one raised bed. We added a bit of some aged chicken poop, and my oldest and I stomped it down. We did that because if we left the dirt all “fluffy,” you know the cats would come calling and thinking, “Ooo, a litter box!”
I am going to have to go through some of my beds because the darn cats have pooped in them, using them as their own personal litter box and I don’t want to eat something grown with cat poop in it. Ew.
I saw that my asparagus and rhubarb are growing! I believe we can harvest some asparagus this year, and I am really excited. I am going to try and plant some more asparagus when I move the rhubarb to a different location. Hopefully I will have time this week and be out in the garden a lot.
I went in to the town of Bend a few days ago to pick up a goat milking stand. I found it on Craig’s List. I saw that the ad had been up for almost a month, and I contacted the person if it was still available and if the price was negotiable. It was, and I did get the price down a bit.
Only had a little drama because the milking stand was taller than the canopy covering of our truck. Luckily, the woman was really handy with a handheld circular saw and we cut the wood pieces down. The stand was for big nubian goats, and mine are dwarves, so it worked out. I just think I have got to get me one of those saws!
Psalm 91:5-6 “Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; Nor for the arrow that flieth by day; Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; Nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.”
PRAIRIE CITY—I know for certain that spring has arrived. I was able to put my flannel-lined pants away for at least six months, also my T-shirts and winter coats. We have moved the snow shovel from the house to the shed, but it will be nearby just in case! Remember, in Grant County, you never leave home without a jacket of some sort. And if you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes. As I write this, it is a beautiful, warm, clear skies kind of day. But it is April. And we have our first flowers a-bloomin’ — dandelions. Derrol said he heard a frog over at the cemetery trying out his croak. Was having little problem getting it tuned up.
Just want to remind you all that we are still in the business of serving a hot meal each Wednesday. You just have to come and pick it up between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Be sure to call in to make sure you have a meal to pick up. Really helps the cooks if you did it before Tuesday. And if you can donate a dollar more for the unexpected cost of the take-out boxes, that would really help the grocery bill.
So we enjoyed beef stroganoff over noodles, green beans, a slice of garlic bread and a frosted lemon bar. And I am here to tell you that beef stroganoff was srumpdiddlyumptious! And I dearly love lemon bars. Then you put frosting on them and oh, yummy, yummy. Good job, ladies!
Finally got the utility room project finished. Had to give up and let Son No. 2 do the access hole cover trim. Sure is nice to have him around to do these little tasks for me. He comes from a long line of carpenters. My grandfather was a union carpenter on the Grand Coulee Dam in Washington state before World War II. So mother and I came by it naturally. Joel is the only one of his kids, grandkids or great-grandkids that pursued the building trades. Kind of like music, it’s in the blood.
Now that I’ve gotten the hall project done, I can really get to thinking about my garden this year. And I’ve done more than think! Made some purchases to that end that are out where I can see them every day in order to remind me to think and plan some more. Since we have no lawn to maintain, all of our water resources can go to make food for the freezer. The formula is to think outside of the box. That means, all the seeds don’t have to be planted inside the enclosed garden bed. There are other ways to achieve the same purpose. So progress is being made!
Easter observance was different this year, but the message is still the same: He is risen!
Luke 24:45-48 “Then He opened their minds so they could understand the Scriptures. He told them, ‘This is what is written: The Christ will suffer and rise from the dead on the third day and repentance and forgivness of sins will be preached in His Name to all nations, beginning at Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things.’”
He is risen indeed!
