Prairie City -- Friday the 13th came on Wednesday this month. And you wouldn’t believe all the things that Tom found that happened on or around the 13th of April! And most of them were BAD. And if you are new to our neck of the woods and you thought that April meant nice warm sunny days… now you know. It doesn’t. We had at least 2 inches of snow on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and if the wind hadn’t blown so hard, Wednesday also. We were just very thankful that the electricity did not fail! PTL
I worked in the garden on those beautiful days and got it all done by 3 p.m. Friday. The cold wind started at 4 — and hasn’t let up since! But the weeds are out, the lawn got mowed, and the poor little pansies are still blooming! Whew, what a week.
So I was ready to have a nice, sit-down dinner. And boy, howdy did we have a dinner! We had 58 meals delivered, picked up, or eaten on site. Whooppee!!! Even with the blizzards going by. That’s more like it! We even had a gift certificate to give away for the first time in two years. Derrol was the winner of $7.50 toward a meal from Chuck’s Little Diner. Thanks so much, Valeria. Ginger led the flag salute and Pastor Keith DeHart asked the blessing. Our delivery personnel included Mary, Carla, Gwynne, and Sharon. In-house helpers were Tom, Josiah, and the Ketchums. Thanks to all for all your help. And Pam H. was able to return to her post at the registration desk. PTL
So what was this great dinner? Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, a nut/Jell-O/topping salad, deviled eggs, and apple cake for dessert. Whew. And people sat and ate and visited! Yes. Kudos to our great cooks, Pam W. and Pam G. The meal for April 20 is Amish Country casserole. So come on up, down, or over and see what that is.
I have a "hanging" on the wall of my studio/office that says “Music is a fair and glorious gift of God.” Found it at a yard sale or thrift store, probably. We musicians are blessed when we use this "gift" to proclaim His glory. The Easter season is only once such time to do this. The Ensemble has persevered through the ups and downs of this winter to prepare a musical offering to present on Easter Sunday. I usually make a taped accompaniment for us to use. But when we would practice, we just couldn’t keep with the tape. So we are going to do something we have never done before — sing it a cappella. After all, the voice was the first musical "instrument" that humans had.
Psalm 68:25 In front are the singers, after them the musicians;…
Psalm 108:1 My heart is steadfast, O God; I will sing and make music with all my soul.
Ephesians 5:19 … Sing and make music in your heart to the Lord,…
Ephesians 5:20 …always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.
John Day -- We have made it through two full weeks being active and open to activities and very successful, too.
Since I have been in Boise all week, I do not know how things went at our Monday and Thursday lunches. We have had some contact with a couple regular attendees but got no new information from them about this last week. You will get caught up in next Wednesday's paper, and I will be back home for the April 21 lunch. Hope to see you all there.
Remember to keep watch for your OTEC ballot and information on the annual meeting.
Also there should be a sign-up sheet at the center for transportation. Keep watching for that also and get your name on it for a ride to the meeting. It will be on a Saturday.
John 3:16 God so loves the world that HE gave HIS only begotten Son so that whosoever believes on HIM should have EVERLASTING LIFE.
Monument -- Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont, Bob Cockrell, and Judy Harris. Kristi and Bob checked in the guests, collected, and counted up the money. Jan Ensign filled in the paperwork. Judy Harris led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
Our cooks Carrie and Teawna Jewell made us chicken enchiladas, refried beans, Mexican corn, and apple pie for our dessert. It was a filling and delicious meal. Shannon Fox won the free meal ticket. Theda Phelps celebrated her 81st birthday and we all sang her the birthday song. We thank all our volunteers and cooks for helping to make our Tuesday lunch run smoothly.
With a very sad and heavy heart, I have to report that our beloved Jimmy Cole passed away. He was visited by his family and all of them got to say goodbye to him by either being there or talking to him on the phone.
Jimmy was truly a special friend. He was part of what made Monument special. Jimmy loved to share stories and I loved to listen to him tell his stories. If I had a question about animals, I could always ask Jimmy. He loved to tell me about his cowboy days, about his sisters, and the stories of him and his family growing up.
Our family adopted him as part of our family and my kids called him "Uncle Jimmy." Coming from an Asian tradition at one of our old churches back in California, all the kids would call the adults Uncle or Auntie so-and-so. Even though Jimmy was not Asian, he was the only "Caucasian" or "white" person that got the honorary title of being called an "Uncle." Ha. Yes, he was that special to us, and we loved him dearly.
Thank you to all the prayer warriors out there for praying for Jimmy. Did God not answer or hear our prayers? On the contrary, Scripture says that His ways are higher than our ways and His thoughts are higher than our thoughts. God is good all the time, and I believe that He took Jimmy home to be with Him. Jimmy fought the good fight and had finished the race set before him. Let us lift his family up in prayer for peace and comfort.
My greatest admiration for Jimmy was that even though he was disabled at a young age, had arthritis so bad that he had to wear wrist braces all the time, got cancer, lost all his teeth, was in a lot of pain, he never once complained, ever. He always had a cheerful outlook. He never blamed God, he just took life in stride.
Jimmy's service will be Saturday, April 23, at noon at the Monument School gym. Following the service, the burial will be at the Monument Cemetery. There will be a potluck lunch at the Monument Senior Center at the conclusion of it all. Hope you all can make it to show your support for Jimmy and honor Jimmy's life.
Revelations 21:4 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.
