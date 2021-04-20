JOHN DAY—Sunshine more than two days in a row is telling us winter is over and spring has sprung. This year the sun is so much better looking and feeling than years of the past. Light is promising and warmth is more so.
It has been more than a whole year since we have been under distress of a communal disease in our own location. All the regulations: masks, distancing from others, dry hands from washing them so much. Stay home, they tell us. Does anyone else feel like I do? (Lonely, helpless, tired of not doing anything for others.) It is a lot to bear for such a long time and still not seeing the end of it. God is the only answer to all our struggles. I, for one, could not continue like this without him beside me and/or even holding me up.
Here are a couple things you can do if you feel the need to talk to someone about how you are feeling. Your feelings are a very important part of who you are, and those feelings need to be healthy. Try one of these to help your feelings be healthier: the Oregon Warmline at 1-800-698-2392, available seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. to speak with a trained peer; or SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text “talkWithUs to 66746 to speak to a trained crisis counselor to help people experiencing distress related to natural or human-caused disasters. You are not alone so help yourself feel better.
Have you gotten your COVID-19 vaccination yet? The Moderna is available here in John Day. Call 541-575-0429. You also can email vaccine@ccsemail.org and ask for your appointment. The sooner we all get this, the sooner we will be able to meet in person again. News is that Oregon is in high numbers for COVID-19 like Washington and New York were a year ago.
Thursday, April 22, lunch will be sloppy Joes with potato salad and cookies for dessert. A great country meal.
Monday, April 26, lunch will consist of turkey pot pie, yum yum, bean salad, fruit salad and hummingbird cake.
Thanks, Shay, and everyone else who had a hand in making these fantastic meals. Hopefully in the near future, we will be able to sit at tables together to partake of all this great food.
Enjoy your lunch and continue to be safe and healthy.
St. John 5:28-29 “Indeed the time is coming when all the dead in their graves shall hear the voice of God’s Son, and shall rise again — those who have done good, to eternal life; and those who have continued in evil, to judgement.”
MONUMENT—Our dedicated cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared for us a yummy meal of chicken fajitas (it had lots of good bell peppers), refried beans, Spanish rice with all the fixings, mini flour tortillas and a cookie for dessert. All was great tasting and filling. We thank our cooks every week for cooking us a good meal. I am still thankful that I have one less meal to cook during the week.
Our usual suspects for volunteers were Kristi Guimont, who filled out the paperwork. We had Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign count up the money. Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals to the waiting patrons at the door. Everyone who helps is a blessing to our community.
We had some pretty warm days this past week. My kids and I started some work around the garden. I got some fresh manure, put it one of those salt lick tubs, filled it up to more than half, then I got some old and fermented chicken poop and put that on top of the manure. I got some tomato seeds and spread that around. Oh, I almost forgot to mention that I found some big fat red worms under some cardboard in my garden area, and I put those in the tub too. I then watered the whole thing and covered it up with an old window. I stuck my hand in under the window a few times, during the time when it was very windy for a couple of days, and it was nice and warm under that window! Oh, yes, I am thinking those tomatoes should be coming up in no time.
I put my kids to work. I had my two girls dig up the weeds from a raised bed, turned the dirt over, added some fresh fermented chicken poop. I then planted a whole bunch of pak choi. You know that I just scattered the seeds all over the place to make a dense bed of it to choke out the weeds and maximize the space. We then covered it up with more chicken poop and then stepped on the dirt to pat it down. We watered the whole bed and put another old window on top of that. We shall wait for the results.
I told my kids that we are going to try every few days to clean up a raised bed or pot, weed it, turn the dirt and plant and grow as much as possible. I am feeling quite ambitious this year.
I brought little Davey (my bottle-fed baby goat) on the four-wheeler, and he remembered riding on it and so he did not struggle or cry! He hung out with me, following me around as I was watering my garden, nibbling on the grass and weeds! Oh, yes, he was so cute and a help. He just stuck real close to me, chomping on the weeds. I am thinking of bringing Davey, Kidd and Sally to be my lawn mowers.
1 Timothy 3:16 “And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness: God was manifested in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Our meal date last week was a memorable date in history. In 1912, the Titanic sank. In 1828, Noah Webster published his American Dictionary of the English Language. In 1865, Abraham Lincoln was shot. In 1910, President Taft became the first U.S. chief executive to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game. And Pete Rose is 80! What a day.
Jean Kline was a sponsor of the entrée today in memory of Nancy Viggers. Our wonderful cooks Pam and Laura prepared a Chinese-themed meal of spring rolls, fried rice, egg drop soup, a fortune cookie and a fruit bar. I had to ask what a spring roll was, not being familiar with Oriental cooking — it is shredded veggies and meat rolled up in a rice flour wrap. Hmm. Sounds like I might be able to eat it. Carol and Tom took care of the home deliveries, and Pam and Mary and Ginger got the meals delivered out the front door.
And why didn’t I eat the meal, you ask? Because we had to make another one of those all-day journeys to Bend for medical appointments. Left at 6 a.m. and got home at 8 p.m. Managed to miss two bunches of deer crossing the road, but the third time’s the charm! Just outside of Prairie City a bunch came charging down off the hill and across the road. The headlights were on dim so I didn’t see the one on the left that actually hit the car. Can’t they see something in front of them? Anyway the creature bounced off and went on his way. No damage except a small dent in the door that makes a squawk when it is opened. Phew! So that took a little time to calm down from when we finally got into the house. So how was your day?
So I did get out and do some weed digging on the two nice days we had. Discovered I had better do some irrigating too! I moved a lot of bulbs last year, and they are doing well, as are the transplanted peonies. Then I discovered a whole lot of tulips coming up in the space that I had moved them out of! Now what? Do I let them stay there or dig some more? Ponder, ponder. While pondering I decided to do a little mending. Had to change thread color from white to pink. Found the perfect match and attempted to put it on the spindle for the needle. Wouldn’t go. It is an old wooden spool, and the hole is too small! Doesn’t have a paper label either. All the information is stamped on the top and bottom, to wit: the spool cost 15 cents, size 50, shade 1042, fast to boiling (?), 125 yards, bel waxed mercerized cotton, and I presume the brand name is Belding Corticelli. So how can I get it on a new spool, is the question. More pondering.
And I was not successful in printing from the camera card. At least it accepted it. Just didn’t push the right buttons in the right sequence, I guess. Ponder some more.
Luke 12:27 “Consider how the lilies grow. They do not labor or spin. Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.