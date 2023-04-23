PRAIRIE CITY — Oh, what a beautiful morning! The white snow on the mountains, the blue sky with fluffy clouds, the green grass growing — don't get too excited about spring being here, though. The forecast is for snow. But that doesn't stop the constructors in their dirt-moving work. Fascinating to watch how they can figure out where to put what before they even get to making forms for the foundation of the future dwellings. As I say, most interesting to watch.
Especially since I had the misfortune of breaking my little TV! I think I had withdrawal symptoms last week. When it was time to rest, I wanted to put on one of my new DVDs but no could do. Now what? You could read a book, you know. Only have 100 Reader's Digest non-fiction ones. Which I have read in the last 45-50 years. So I started over. You know what? I don't remember reading them! Hmmm. I have been informed that a new TV is on the way to my house. Thanks, Son.
Del led the flag salute, Tom asked the blessing and Colin won the door prize of a free meal. Our happy wandering delivery ladies included Sharon, Gwynne, Carla and Mary. Chris and Colin worked in the hall because Tom had to be in the kitchen because both cooks were gone. Does that mean we can't have a good dinner? Absolutely not! We enjoyed pizza, green salad, fruit, cottage cheese, applesauce, pea salad and chocolate pudding. Finger-licking good, it was. Tom's trivia: A 12-year-old boy has learned there's never a snow day on the day of a big test. A 92-year-old has learned that he still has a lot to learn. Johns Hopkins was born on this day, and the year was our who goes first question (1795). Have you ever heard of another person whose first name was Johns? No, there is no apostrophe. Anyhoo, others born on this date were Florence Chadwick, Malcolm X, David Hartman and Pete Townsend. This is also National Banana, Bicycle, Garlic and Hang-Out Day. You could do all of those together!
We had a short board meeting after our meal and then helped clear the room for the contractor and his crew of deconstructors. Yes, the new flooring is finally going to be installed! The only thing that couldn't be moved out was the big piano and one old pew, but they can be worked around. Next week's meal will be eaten across the parking lot in the fellowship hall of Prairie Baptist Church so that the contractor can keep working. Hope to have the logistics worked out by then.
If you want to have a table in the hall for the Prairie City Yard Sale, call Gwynne on her cell at 916-212-2978. I've got mine paid for, so you all come and give my items a new home, OK?
Bruce Kaufman informed us that his wife, Wanda, passed away on Easter in Baker. Services will be April 29 at 11 a.m. at the Nazarene Church in Baker. Interment will be in Haines, with a reception at the Methodist Church hall in Haines with the old-time fiddlers. I have Bruce's address and phone if you need it.
Job 1:21 .... The LORD gave and the LORD has taken away; may the name of the LORD be praised.
MONUMENT — We had a great lunch made by Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell on Tuesday. They made us some delicious beef stroganoff, garlic bread, fresh green salad, and pound cake with strawberry topping and whipped cream. Yum. I definitely had to go back up for seconds! Ha. We thank our awesome cooks for their hard labor!
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. They checked in all the guests, collected and counted up the money. Bob led us in the flag salute. Judy Harris made the announcements, and yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
The food bank will be open Thursday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Another announcement is that there will be bingo on the last Saturday of this month. Lastly, Max Breeding won the free meal ticket.
Our prayers go out to all those who were affected by the fire in John Day. We heard about the incident on Tuesday. We pray that the cause will be found quickly and they get to renovations and repairs as soon as possible.
Judy Harris will be giving a class on how to make gift baskets. She will be teaching anyone who is interested because she will be bowing out and retiring from putting on the Buckaroo in September. Judy Cavender will be taking over as the coordinator for the Buckaroo event in September. While teaching everyone who is interested on how to make gift baskets, the gift baskets will be made for the Buckaroo in September. I will let you all know when that class will be held.
Our prayers are with Bruce Strange, who had to go back to the hospital for some issues he was having. Kristi Guimont is at home recovering from her ankle replacement surgery. She will be needing meals to be delivered to her for at least six weeks. Thank you to all who have been graciously and kindly taking meals over to her.
So, continuing on from the previous week, I seriously thought I had to spend the night in the goat shed. I thought the two heat lamps in there would give me adequate warmth, and if I had to, I could possibly snuggle up with the baby goats. Ha! As much as it seemed like it could be a new thing to try, I wanted out from the goat shed. I started getting the feeling that I needed to use the bathroom too, so I needed to get out asap.
I reminded the Lord that I stood on His promises to me from Psalms 91. It says that I could call upon Him and that He would answer. It also says that the Lord would command His angels concerning us. I also declared that I acknowledged His Name.
I went back to the door and pulled on that twine; nothing happened. I looked at that space again and pulled in the twine on the bottom of the latch with the wire and this time I pulled down. I heard a "click." I was free!!! I was overjoyed and praising the Lord. Later I tried to re-create the scenario and tried to pull down, but there is no way it could release the latch. I believe my angel, commanded by my God, released me from my trap. Praise the Lord!
Psalms 91:11,15 For He shall give His angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways. He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him. I will be with him in trouble. I will deliver him, and honor him.
JOHN DAY — I was not able to attend any lunch at our center this week as I was in Boise getting surgery. Luckily, I have two daughters in Boise to stay with so actually I get to see my girls and my grandchildren and sometimes my great-granddaughter while I am there. Bear with me as I tell about the week from notes.
On Monday, April 17, David Pasko and Darlene Nodine were at the desk greeting our 10 in-house diners and the 10 people that came to pick up their meals. David made sure that all who came by signed the entry sheet and got their names in the drawings. Darlene helped and got the information from the kitchen for deliveries etc.
Darlene did the announcing, and Joe Phippen led the flag salute.
Sixty-six fresh meals and 40 frozen meals were delivered around our community by Mistye Taylor, Mike and Pati Davis, and Genna. Thanks to all of you drivers for your service of love for other people.
Our servers were from the Living Word Church. They were Carolyn Stout and Sally Detord. Thanks, ladies, for your service to our diners. Everyone in attendance dined on king ranch chicken casserole, veggie salad, garlic toast, fruit Jell-O, and peach cobbler with ice cream. Thanks, Shay and Darla, for this great meal.
Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief now that tax season is over.
We would like everyone to remember Linda Stoltz, our librarian and decorator, as she has been ill for three weeks or so now. Also remember Chris Robbin as she is out with COVID. Mike and Pati Davis have had their share of trials in their home. Mike's mom is struggling with several issues, so pray for her strength to get better. Shay's mom is now home, and she is very weak, so remember her as well. Shay does everything he can for his mom, and I am sure he would appreciate our thoughts and prayers for her. Thanks, everyone.
Our center runs with many volunteers, and we need you all and are grateful for each one of you. We do need volunteers to wrap our dinnerware every week. See if this is something you can help with. It does not take long but sure does help with our sanitary measures to keep everyone safe.
Steve Moyer won the Len's card, and Joe Phippen won the free meal. Congratulations to both of you. Be sure and use that Len's card, Steve. Tx.
Some 126 meals went out of our kitchen this day. Good job, Shay and Darla and all the drivers and anyone else who helped get the deliveries ready. We sure appreciate all of you.
On Thursday, April 20, David Pasko and Darlene Nodine were at the desk, again, greeting the 18 in-house diners and the eight people that came to get their meals and make sure they signed in and got their names in the drawings.
Darlene did the announcing, and the flag salute was said by everyone.
The Methodist church was represented by Sherrie Feiger as our server. The lunch consisted of roast turkey, rice and gravy, veggies, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake. After Sherrie Feiger asked the blessing, people from each table went to the kitchen window to get their lunch, and Sherrie helped where needed and got drinks and water to everyone who was seated. Thanks, Sherrie.
Fifty-eight fresh meals were delivered throughout our area by Kathy Smith, Mike and Pati Davis, Rick LaMountain, and Ken and Charmain Boethin. Thanks to each one of you for your time and energy to deliver food to these folks that cannot be with us in person for lunch. This is a great service being done for our people.
There were new flowers on the tables, and the whole room looked beautiful. Thanks to everyone who had a part in that.
I cannot remember the name of the man that brings eggs to share with folks, but he brought a bounty in this Thursday and asked if we would return the cartons. We can do that for him. His eggs are a blessing to all of us. Thanks, everyone.
Kay Cotham won the Chester's card, and Judy Thomas won the free meal. Congratulations, you two.
Eighty-four meals went out of our kitchen today. Thanks, Shay, for doing it again!
On Thursday, April 27, we will be dining on cottage pie, salad of cook's choice, veggie tray, French bread, and apple fritter cake.
Sorry I don’t have the menu for Monday, May 1.
Galatians 6:7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked; for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.
