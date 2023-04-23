PRAIRIE CITY — Oh, what a beautiful morning! The white snow on the mountains, the blue sky with fluffy clouds, the green grass growing — don't get too excited about spring being here, though. The forecast is for snow. But that doesn't stop the constructors in their dirt-moving work. Fascinating to watch how they can figure out where to put what before they even get to making forms for the foundation of the future dwellings. As I say, most interesting to watch.

Especially since I had the misfortune of breaking my little TV! I think I had withdrawal symptoms last week. When it was time to rest, I wanted to put on one of my new DVDs but no could do. Now what? You could read a book, you know. Only have 100 Reader's Digest non-fiction ones. Which I have read in the last 45-50 years. So I started over. You know what? I don't remember reading them! Hmmm. I have been informed that a new TV is on the way to my house. Thanks, Son.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.