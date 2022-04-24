Monument -- We had a very hearty meal lovingly prepared for us by our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell. They made us spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, a fresh green salad, and chocolate chip cookies for our dessert. Are we blessed or what? We thank them for their hard work and we so appreciate them very much.
Our greeter at the table was Bob Cockrell. He checked in the guests. Bob and Dallas Helsley counted up the money. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Pam Calahan was the winner of the free meal ticket.
The valley where Monument is located is just looking picture perfect with its lush green grass and foliage growing. It is truly breathtaking. I still pinch myself to see if I am dreaming, sometimes not believing that we are actually living out here. We are blessed beyond measure. I thank the Lord for His abundant goodness. Don't get me wrong, there have been difficult times, but the Lord is with us and He is walking with us. When we are walking with the Lord, there is nothing to fear. Amen.
The rain has been a welcome blessing! I have daffodils that are blooming. A lot of things are starting to wake up from the winter. We have had some weird weather patterns like snow one day, sunny another day, then a windy rainstorm coming through all in a span of a few days. Go figure? We'll take it! Ha.
One of my apple trees is starting to leaf out, or maybe it is going to bloom some flowers? I don't know. I am hoping the apple trees we planted a few years back will start to give us some measurable amount of apples. Hopefully the silly cats won't knock them off the trees this year.
One of the goats that I got from my neighbor who moved away is looking pretty huge. I think this is her first pregnancy. She is just wobbling around. Who knows if she is going to have twins, triplets, or maybe she will be like Marianne and only have one big baby! Ha. One thing is for sure, I am not going to be waiting around for hours in the cold like last time. I will just let nature take its course and see what happens waiting in my nice warm house.
My bottle baby goat, Shay, is still in the house. She is very good and does not mind being alone. I have had a few that would scream and cry if they were alone. Shay patiently waits to be fed. She is potty-trained, too. Shay cries when she needs to go potty. Shay minds me most of the time and comes when I call her when we are outside. She follows me around and hops like a bunny rabbit. I believe she is the best-behaved baby goat I have had out of all the babies.
2 Corinthians 4:17 For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory.
Prairie City -- "I’m (not) dreaming of a white Easter…’" But we almost had one this year! Goodness gracious. Since it was Easter, I decided to wear "springtime" shoes. After all, it was the middle of April! I just very carefully walked behind some family that had bigger feet so I could walk in their steps through the snow. Yup. Welcome to Grant County spring! And the Ensemble did their Easter presentation on Easter! Hooray! And we did do it a cappella. Whew and PTL. Now we can rest until September or so…
The weather is still "unsettled." We hope it gets calmed down in time for our yard sale next month. If you have something to donate, just bring it to the center on Wednesday — and stay and have a meal with us. After two years of pickup and takeout, it is wonderful to get a plate with the meal on it and sit down with others and enjoy TOGETHER. PTL.
We found out what an "Amish Country casserole" was. Should I tell you? Or leave you hanging? (Ho, ho. It wasn’t anything exotic, was quite tasty and recognizable. Turned out to be noodles and ground beef. Why it was named "Amish Country casserole" is anybody’s guess. Along with it we had coleslaw (donated by some nice person), carrots, orange and apple slices, and a cinnamon roll big enough to choke a horse! Holey moley. Luckily, we were able to get a bag and take it home to munch on for a few days. We do have a good choice of drinks to go along with your meal: coffee, milk, water, and hot water for tea. Thanks to our wonderful cooks Pam and Pam, for preparing these meals. The sponsor of the meal today is Friends of Prairie City.
And there was a third Pam helping in the kitchen courtesy of the Old West Federal Credit Union. So along with receptionist Pam, we really had a "Pam-demic." Other helpers included Tom, Josiah, Mary, Sharon, Gwynne and Chris. Thanks to all for all your hard work. Ginger led the flag salute and Tom asked the blessing. We’re still working on the door prize situation, so did not have one today.
Tom’s food for thought: No matter how thin you slice it, there are always two sides. OK. Two notable things that happened on this date in history: in 1879 the first "mobile home" left London for Cyprus. It was horse-drawn. Uh-huh. In 1946 the first baseball game was broadcast. It was between the Cardinals and the Cubs. I’m sure that was a lot easier than trying to reconstruct the game from the Morse Code on the telegraph line! Now, if you have the right app, you can watch it on your phone!
I see that I missed one dandelion in the garden weeding. If it ever warms up, I’ll take care of it!
Matthew 13:41 The Son of Man will send out His angels, and they will weed out of His kingdom everything that causes sin and all who do evil.
John day -- It is always good to be home again after being gone for a week. However, the week was productive, active and relaxing, and it was nice to see family and friends.
Thursday, April 21, I was at lunch at our senior center and so were 24 other people. What a great lunch and visit. Shay did a good job on the stroganoff.
I hope everyone is looking forward to the OTEC meeting. Info is in the April Ruralite magazine and on Page A2 of this edition of the Blue Mountain Eagle.
Transportation will be available, so be watching for the signup sheet for that.
We are hearing how appreciative people are to have lunches delivered to them, and we all appreciate our delivery people. Thanks, you guys.
We are still providing takeout meals if anyone wants them, for $6 each. The cost is $5 for attending lunch at the center for ages 60 and over. All others are $6. Call by 10:30 if you want a takeout lunch and pick it up before noon.
We have some people interested in the line dance class, so keep your eyes on this site for more information on that. Bingo had their first game on Thursday, April 21; the attendance was small, but next Thursday we hope it to be even more exciting. The blackout game is $200 if you get blackout with 64 numbers or less or the regular pot for any other number. The quarter game is over $36 if you win on the first number called for the session.
The bridge game is enjoying getting together each Thursday again. It sure is nice to be able to gather together.
Hope to see you all at lunch on Mondays and Thursdays. Let me know if you have any news or something happening in our area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.