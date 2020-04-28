MONUMENT—COVID-19 is definitely not slowing down the citizens of Monument. Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made lunch that amounted to 65 takeouts. Yes, you read that right. They served us chicken burgers with french fries, macaroni salad and brownies for dessert. We thank our cooks. It was a good meal.
Kristi and Jan Ensign worked behind the scenes, doing all the paperwork and counting the money. Bob Cockrell collected the money from everyone who came to pick up their lunch. Aubreianna Osborne took the lunches out to the people in their cars. I’d say they have made the whole process very efficient. We thank them all for their help.
I am sure all of us will be really glad when we are able to all meet again for our weekly lunch on Tuesdays. I think a good lesson learned here is that it is important for that human contact and connection when we get together for a meal. That is what community is about. I think this is also teaching us not to take for granted our freedoms, our ability to get around and to meet with whomever we want. I sure miss my church family. My kids miss their friends at church also.
This has been a time to reflect ,I’m sure for everyone, on the things that are important to us. We have been blessed to live out here in God’s country so the repercussions of this quarantine have not affected us so drastically like those who live in the city. I encourage you all to call on each other. A phone call can brighten someone’s day. Call and check up on the elderly or widows. They might need your help. I call out to all you prayer warriors out there that we pray for repentance and healing from the Lord, for only he can fix this situation that is plaguing our nation and the whole world.
I praise the Lord for some rain that we got this past week. I noticed I’ve got some snow peas or snap peas growing. Remember that I don’t like to plant in neat little rows, my free spirit in me takes control, and I just scatter all the seeds in the bed. I figure, if it grows tightly, the weeds will be choked out. I am not your conventional gardener. I am sure I would drive your old-fashioned gardener crazy with my methods of madness. Ha.
I also saw some tiny little lettuce sprouts growing. I am excited. I planted another box bed with spinach. I first had to dig out some cat poop, though, yuck. It was old and dry so it wasn’t too difficult, but still, it was a little nasty. I covered it with wire so those silly cats don’t get any ideas of using it for their personal litter box. My kids are helping and we should be able to have a good garden growing this year with lots of veggies to eat.,
Psalm 98:2 “The LORD hath made known His salvation: His righteousness hath He openly shewed in the sight of the heathen.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Whoa! What happened? Oh, don’t get excited. It’s only our normal Grant County spring — which resulted in having to wear my just-put-away winter coat for a few hours. That’s why we don’t put things too far away, don’t you know. It was good to have the rain, though. It’s just hard to get used to those 20-degree drops in temperature from one day to the next! Does give us something to complain about besides the virus quarantine.
Our meal on Earth Day consisted of drumsticks, macaroni salad, cream corn, bread and a delicious Jell-o cake with real whipped cream. Our cooks do like their whipped cream! And so do we! ‘Tis a blessing. Thanks to our cooks and helpers, Laura and Laura, Tom, Angie, Pam, Carla, Delores and Carole, for all the good food and service. And thanks to all you who have taken up the gauntlet and come to the hall to pick up your meal. We appreciate it.
Speaking of Earth Day, I got to wondering why certain items that are supposed to be environmentally friendly are packaged in plastic. After all, that substance has not proved to be the be-all and end-all that it was cracked up to be. Just wondering.
It will be a good day when we can all get back to normal and there will be yard sales available! I’ve had to throw away two shirts this winter due to them falling apart because of age. I get 90% of my clothes at yard sales and thrift stores. Gonna have to pull out the ol’ sewing machine and make a new shirt, I guess, since I can’t go out and work in the garden/yard in the rain.
So, you can be tracked by your smartphone. We get a big kick out of extrapolating that scenario with Derrol and his forays to the cemetery. Not much information to be gathered there.
And in case you missed this item in the little magazine that comes out in the Blue Mountain Eagle, I want to inform you. Ladies, this is why we have unwanted bulges in our bodies: “As soon as your estrogen is really low and the tank is empty, fat cells on our hips and thighs — standing by in case we got pregnant — migrate to our belly. It’s a natural effect of aging.” My question is, why do the fat cells migrate? And why to the belly? If some beauty company wants to do something really good for women, find out the answers to those two questions and do something about it that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg!
Don’t remember if I’ve told you Derrol’s preventative medicine for all bugs: pickle juice. I can count on the fingers of one hand how many times he has been ill from a virus in the last almost 60 years. The vitamin companies should get busy on that!
I Timothy 5:23 “Stop drinking only water, and use a little wine because of your stomach and your frequent illnesses.”
