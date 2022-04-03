Prairie City -- Well, did you enjoy spring last week? I had been working on spring cleaning until the garden called ... so I spent a couple of days digging out the weeds. The ground was just perfect for doing that! And in the process I found some pansies that had survived the winter! So I put them all in a special place so they could show their happy faces together! A week later? It's sleeting! Yup. That's how the weather goes in Grant County — so get used to it. That's why it is important to do the yardwork when the weather lets you. The housework will wait ...
Another thing I found in the garden — three carrots! So I washed them and ate 'em! Nothing yet from last year's seed experiment ...
For our last meal of the month — and our last pickup/takeout-only meal — we enjoyed a humongous chef salad. That baby had everything in it! We got two meals out of it, too. Then, to top it off, for dessert was the birthday cake donated by Driskill Memorial Chapel. They were the sponsor for the meal today. Thanks so much for your support. And thanks to our fabulous cooks, Pam W. and Pam G.
Sorry to report that Pam H. is still under the weather. (Isn't that a strange way of saying a health report?) But she is making progress and hopes to be at her desk when we open for in-house dining on Wednesday, April 6.
Thanks to our faithful volunteers for all their help in getting the meals delivered. Angie, Ginger, Carla, Gwynne, Tom, Carlos and Mary. And thanks to all of you who have stuck with us for the last two years. We appreciate your faithfulness, too.
In getting the dining room ready for in-house "fellowship," we have cleaned from top to bottom and moved items so that they are easier to access. The dining will not be family style but cafeteria style. But the fellowship will still be family style! So, y'all come! And bring your friends! We have great meals on the menu for April. And if you want to be one of our faithful volunteers, just come in early on Wednesday, and someone will point you in the right direction ...
People are asking how Derrol is doing after his flying trip to Bend ... great! He works in his shop making things to put in the yard sale on May 13 and 14. He does have a little trouble with the "elves," who do not seem to be able to clean up after themselves. I said he needs to pay them more ... (If you do not get any of that, you are not thinking four-dimensionally.) Ahem.
Hebrews 1:14, 2:2, 3 Are not all angels ministering spirits sent to serve those who will inherit salvation? ... if the message spoken by angels was binding, ... how shall we escape if we ignore such a great salvation?
Monument -- Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made one of my favorite meals for our Tuesday lunch! Oh yes, it was delicious. They made us beefsteak (I call it Salisbury steak) with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and chocolate cake with coconut frosting. I had them put extra gravy all over my steak and mashed potatoes. It was a most delectable meal. We thank our cooks for their wonderful cooking, and we are all so grateful for them.
Bob Cockrell was our greeter, along with Sylvia Cockrell and Jan Ensign. They collected and counted up the money and filled out the paperwork. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcement. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. We thank all our volunteers.
We had our usual crowd of Spray friends join us for lunch. We had quite the number of guests dining in. It was good to have a nice group to eat and sit together, to visit, and to just laugh and enjoy each other's company. God is good. He created us to be in relationships with each other and with Him.
Let us continue on with our prayers for Jimmy. Debbie Cole was present to give us an update on Jimmy. He said he is going to fight. We will believe and pray that the Lord's will be done. We will trust in the Lord and not in the words of men. God is the one who appoints when a man is born and when he dies. He is the one who decides. We can also use the privilege of praying and interceding for our friends with boldness and expectation that He hears and listens to our cries. I am believing for a miracle for Jimmy.
Jesus said that if we have faith the size of a mustard seed (and mustard seeds are teeny-tiny), and we ask in the name of Jesus, we can move mountains. Our words are powerful. Our war is not against flesh and blood, but our battle is in the spirit realm. So prayer warriors out there, let's continue to beseech our mighty and gracious God!
This is what I love about living here in Monument. People coming together to help and support one another is a big thing here. My family and I were so blessed by our friends and neighbors who brought us meals after my appendectomy. We just are overwhelmed with gratitude and thankfulness for everyone. I just want to thank everyone for their calls, visits, and get-well cards.
I've lived in the city, a big city, and I don't miss it at all. Monument is my home, our home. We love our community. I love how if there is something you need, someone will always reach out. It is not the convenience of amenities that make a place great to live in, but the people. If you live where people are looking out for each other, you are blessed.
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
