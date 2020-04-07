JOHN DAY—Here we are into another week dealing with the national disaster that is affecting every single one of us. Even though we cannot congregate as we usually do, it is imperative we keep a positive attitude and a sense of well being. If even one of us do not follow the safety guidelines set out by our governors it is affecting all the rest of us.
I for one am remaining self-quarantined. There are several ways we can remain in communication with one another. Most of you, maybe all of you, know of these.
Our senior center is continuing to deliver meals to people in our community that cannot get out to get food for themselves. What a wonderful deed we are doing. We will be greatly rewarded by our heavenly father as well as greatly thanked by us who appreciate this service as well as the recipients of the receivers.
Today we saw a different bird in our feeder. It was mostly yellow. God is so good to us to even provide such a small thing in our lives to bring us pleasure.
As of this time I have not received information from our senior center telling me any particulars about this past week. For some reason I have not received call-backs for any of the calls I have made. The only thing I do know for sure is that we must trust in God who is our highest power to control the events of these days so we may all be able to remain healthy and safe.
If we love one another, as John 13 tells us, we will do the right thing to keep everyone safe. May God bless each and every one of us.
PRAIRIE CITY—
Sure is hard to get into the mood of gardening when it keeps snowing! But plans have to be made, right? Of course we all made plans for spring activities, and they went up in smoke. By the time this is all over, there are going to be a lot of people running around with long, gray hair. I hadn’t thought about the gray until some ladies brought it up. I thought everyone used Miss Clairol.
And wasn’t that nice that in the midst of all the bad news, a Grant County man won the lottery! Nice guys do get rewarded.
There weren’t any April Fool’s jokes this year, either. Just wasn’t appropriate this time. Hope our little corner of the globe is spared from the worldwide disaster.
We partook of our regularly scheduled senior meal of spinach-stuffed pork loin, mac and cheese, broccoli Normandy, green salad, pineapple and cantaloupe fruit cup, roll and apple spice cake. The meals were all boxed up and ready to go at 11:30 a.m. So you can plan accordingly and pick yours up before noon and take it home to consume. I so look forward to Wednesday, ‘cause I don’t have to think about cooking a meal! It’s so nice to have it prepared for me and mine. Looking forward to the day when we can return to our normal routine of visiting, pinochle, tai chi, perusing the library, etc. In the meantime, bon appetite.
Finally got the shelves put together and placed in the utility room. Now the stickler is the access hole in the floor. Isn’t that the way it is? You fix one thing, and it brings something else into your field of vision to be tended to. Oh, well. Keeps me from being bored.
So to counteract that, I started reading a biography of John Adams, the second president of the USA. Before that all happened, there was a war and people were experiencing shortages of certain items, also. Some that his wife mentioned were sugar, coffee, pepper, shoes and ordinary pins. “The cry for pins is so great that what we used to buy for seven shillings and six pence are now 20 shillings and not to be had for that.” So, were these pins like our straight pins used for sewing? She explained that a bundle of pins contained 6,000 and she could sell them for hard cash or use them for barter. ‘Tis a mystery. They melted pewter spoons for bullets in her fireplace. Do we want to know what they used for T.P.?
Also got a new Bible: The Complete Jewish Study Bible. Purports to have “Insights for Jews and Christians” and “Illuminates the Jewishness of God’s Word.” This should be very interesting!
Then when my eyes get tired from reading, I go to the Millennium Time Tapestry Puzzle. It is a 20.5-inch circular puzzle and tells the story of 1,000 years in archival art. OK. Includes a comprehensive historical reference guide. Covers everything from the Vikings to space travel. If I learn all that is on it, I can go on “Jeopardy!”
II Peter 3:8 “But do not forget this one thing, dear friends: with the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day.”
