Prairie City -- In looking at the menu for August, it seems that our wonderful cooks are taking us on a tour of the world in food. Last week was American turkey; today was Mexican taco; next week is Asian spring rolls; then back to American fried chicken; after that goulash from Europe (I wonder if it will be like what my Polish daughter-in-love makes); then to finish out the month we have chili dogs before the Labor Day weekend (Yikes! Labor Day already?). This summer went fast, didn't it?

Back to today — our sponsor was Delores Scott. And the taco salad was delicious! To go along with it were corn chips, cottage cheese and pears, and a chocolate refrigerator cookie. Yummy, yummy in the tummy. Good job, Pam and Pam.

