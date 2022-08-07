Prairie City -- In looking at the menu for August, it seems that our wonderful cooks are taking us on a tour of the world in food. Last week was American turkey; today was Mexican taco; next week is Asian spring rolls; then back to American fried chicken; after that goulash from Europe (I wonder if it will be like what my Polish daughter-in-love makes); then to finish out the month we have chili dogs before the Labor Day weekend (Yikes! Labor Day already?). This summer went fast, didn't it?
Back to today — our sponsor was Delores Scott. And the taco salad was delicious! To go along with it were corn chips, cottage cheese and pears, and a chocolate refrigerator cookie. Yummy, yummy in the tummy. Good job, Pam and Pam.
Our volunteers included Carlos, Mary, Gwynne, Carla, Ginger, Pam, Josiah, Chris and Theresa. Thank you all very much. Josiah led the flag salute and Chris asked the blessing. The gift card donated by Len's Pharmacy was won by Gail Kolb. She and hubby are new residents of the Prairie City area. And we welcome them to our community and to our center. May your tribe increase!
Angie brought us a couple of air purifiers that the Health Department loaned to us. They are brand-new, out of the box and required a little figuring out how to do the set-up. But with Carlos' help, she got them up and working. Thank you. We were of the opinion that our air here in Prairie City is pretty pure anyway, but ...
Theresa's dates in history: Christopher Columbus set sail on this date in 1492. In 1914, WWI was declared. Notable birthdays are Tony Bennett and Martha Stewart. The table that got to go first through the serving line had to answer this question: What was the name of the movie that starred Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart? Mr. Kolb jumped right on that one. "Casablanca," of course. Back to Columbus. How many days from Aug. 3 to Oct. 12? Then remember how long it took the SuperSonicTransport to cross the Atlantic. When we came back from Poland, it was 15 hours from there to San Francisco. Don't know if I could stand it now!
One of our pickup and takeout diners today was Lindy Cruise, who used our meal site to provide a meal for her haying crew! Good thinking! Bet there were no leftovers.
Am reading a book about Wales, and this sentence was used to explain some of the information: Certain things happened "under circumstances which are difficult to interpret." Think about that awhile ...
Luke 12:56 You know how to interpret the appearance of the earth and the sky. How is it that you don't know how to interpret this present time?
John Day -- Our week started with Aug. 1, Monday. Darlene Nodine and Elsie Huskey were at the desk greeting the 17 lunch attendees as they came in to sign in and get their names in the drawing. Darlene did the announcing also. If my memory serves me right, there were six meals to go. That made a total of 117 meals served up today. Shay and Kim are working their hearts out to serve up this many meals in one day. Thanks, you two. We appreciate you both.
Dale Stennett led the flag salute and asked the blessing as well. The servers for today were members of the hospital auxiliary. Virginia Miller was one of them and the name of the other lady did not get on the list, so sorry for not being able to thank you by name. These ladies do a great job, and we are grateful to have them. Thanks, ladies. We dined on fiesta chicken, green beans, corn salad, and pineapple cake. It was a scrumptious meal. Thanks, Shay and Kim. That pineapple cake was scrumptious. Corn salad is something I had never heard of, but why not corn? I make pea salad all the time and beet salad, too. Thanks, Shay, for adding a new salad to our meal planning.
The weather has been so hot and dry that it is imperative that we keep well hydrated. Drink at least 64 ounces per day: Your body will thank you.
Did you take your weed bouquet? If we all have a bouquet of weeds, we will not have any weed problems in our landscaping. Thanks for doing this for us.
Fifty-five fresh meals and 39 frozen meals were delivered before lunchtime. Some folks think the people we deliver meals to are ones that used to come to dine in person, but we have checked the list and that is not the case. These folks do depend on getting meals this way as they are not able to get out to get meals for themselves. The drivers were Rick LaMountain and Pattie and Mike Davis. Rick went with another delivery person a couple times and now he can deliver on his own. Thanks, Rick, for stepping up to help in this heartfelt venture. Thanks to all of you for helping others this way.
Corrine Stennett won the Len's card and Carol Roe won the free meal. Congrats, you two.
On Thursday, Aug. 4, Carol Roe and Darlene Nodine greeted each of the 14 diners and got their names in the drawing and on the list of diners. Corrine and Dale Stennett of the Nazarene Church were the servers today. Corrine led the flag salute and Dale asked the blessing. They both served us a meal of Swiss steak with noodles, fruit, and birthday cake. Eighteen meals to go went out today as well. Driskill Memorial Chapel provided the cake and sponsored the meal today as well. Thank you, Driskill.
Rick LaMountain, Michael Shockley, and Patty Davis delivered 51 meals today. Thanks to all of you for this great service.
There were 14 in-house diners, 51 meals delivered, and 18 to-go meals for a total of 83 meals for today. Shay and Kim can give themselves a pat on the back for making that many meals and cleaning up afterwards. Thanks to both of you.
Michael Johnson won the Thriftway card and Scott Myers won the free meal today.
Colossians 2:10 I am complete in Him who is the head over all rule and authority of every angelic and earthly power.
Monument -- Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell cooked us up a very hearty meal of spaghetti with meatballs, a beautiful fresh green salad, garlic bread, and cookies for our dessert. We all enjoyed our lunch. We thank and appreciate our wonderful cooks!
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell, Jan Ensign, and Judy Harris. Bob checked in the guests, collected, and counted up the money. Bob led us in the flag salute and Judy made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal. I've got lots of announcements, and I hope I have room in my article to fit it all!
We welcome home Jess Hoodenpyl. He served five years in the U.S. Marines. We all thank him for his service to our country and are glad to have him back.
There is a back-to-school barbecue on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the park. It is a free meal and everyone is invited to join in.
We want to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the family of our dear friend, Bruce Hansen, his son, daughter-in-law Michelle, and granddaughter. Bruce lost his young grandson, 23 years old, to a car accident recently. You all are in our prayers! Life is but a vapor here on the earth. We must never take for granted that we will always have our loved ones. We must thank the Lord every day for every breath that we have and love everyone. No one is our enemy, but there is a spiritual battle. Time is very precious, and I pray that we just spend as much time as possible with our loved ones.
Judy Harris and Bruce Hansen have helped to notify and request financial assistance from the Joyce Miller Owens Charitable Foundation. This foundation has helped our Monument Senior Center with many projects in the past that have amounted to over $75,000. They have sent a letter of intent to donate up to $23,742.69 to fund the replacement of the dining room flooring in the Monument Senior Center. This foundation has generously funded our senior center to help us, knowing that our senior center is so important and vital to our community. We are just so thankful for their generosity and support!
Don't forget to mark your calendars for our upcoming event, the Buckaroo Fall Harvest Celebration on Sept. 24. There will be live and silent auctions, music, games, dessert auctions, and of course our wonderful dinner. The 4-H kids will be serving lunch at 11 a.m. Music will be from noon to 2 p.m. There will be things like rock painting and prizes for the kids. A more detailed poster will be out soon for the exact time of events. Hope to see ya'll there!
Looks like the scorching sun of summer is here. I have lots of round zucchini forming and it looks like I may be frying up some in a week or so. Oh, goody! I just praise and thank the Lord for His goodness and grace!
Psalms 26:8 O LORD, I love the habitation of Your House and the place where Your glory dwells.
