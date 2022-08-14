Prairie City -- We encountered a mystery on arriving at the hall today. There is an orange square about 3 feet across in front of the building by the power pole. What in the world? None of us has a clue. We are fairly sure it is not a crop circle as there are no crops there... There is a plant growing at the bottom of the cement ramp that has some interesting flowers on it. There are two weeds next to it, but this one is new to us. If you know what it is, tell us.

Today was the Asian meal day. We had spring rolls (don't know if I ever had any of those before — they are good), fried rice, egg flower soup, and chocolate pudding pie for dessert. Tom and Chris served the drinks of water, coffee, milk, lemonade, and a juice. I had to get a packet of sugar to put in the lemonade, as it had none listed on the ingredients. Ahem. It was organic, too. Anyhow, the meal did what it was supposed to do — fill us up while we had good conversations around the tables. Gwynne, Carla, Mary, and Carlos made the home deliveries. Ginger led the flag salute, and Tom asked the blessing.

