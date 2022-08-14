Prairie City -- We encountered a mystery on arriving at the hall today. There is an orange square about 3 feet across in front of the building by the power pole. What in the world? None of us has a clue. We are fairly sure it is not a crop circle as there are no crops there... There is a plant growing at the bottom of the cement ramp that has some interesting flowers on it. There are two weeds next to it, but this one is new to us. If you know what it is, tell us.
Today was the Asian meal day. We had spring rolls (don't know if I ever had any of those before — they are good), fried rice, egg flower soup, and chocolate pudding pie for dessert. Tom and Chris served the drinks of water, coffee, milk, lemonade, and a juice. I had to get a packet of sugar to put in the lemonade, as it had none listed on the ingredients. Ahem. It was organic, too. Anyhow, the meal did what it was supposed to do — fill us up while we had good conversations around the tables. Gwynne, Carla, Mary, and Carlos made the home deliveries. Ginger led the flag salute, and Tom asked the blessing.
Tom's word for the day: "A mule dressed in a tuxedo is still a mule." Okey-dokey. Birthdays of note included Henri Nestle, Herbert Hoover, Jack Haley (the Tin Man), and Jimmy Dean. This Mr. Nestle invented baby formula during WWI.
The book on the history of Wales has yielded two new words. The first is distrained. No, it doesn't mean that you were thrown off the train. It refers to something that happened a lot in Wales, apparently. Webster's says it means to seize and hold property for a debt. The second word is vaticinate. It just means to prophesy. Seems that the Welsh bards had a lot of poems that said a time would come when the country would be restored to Welsh rule. The biggest problem with that happening was that the individual tribal leaders couldn't get along long enough to cooperate in a united attack on any of the countries that conquered them! Does that sound familiar?
I get a lot of catalogs. One had this T-shirt: Rules of Adjective Order — 1. Number 2. Opinion 3. Size 4. Age 5. Shape 6. Color 7. Origin 8. Material 9. Purpose. Did you know that there was such a rule? I certainly don't remember anything like that being mentioned in high school English class. (Of course, that was over 60 years ago, so I may have forgotten... ) Anyway, now you know.
I dug up the volunteer potato and used four of the tubers in a potato salad. That plant yielded 18 good-sized spuds and a lot of little ones. What would you have to do to keep those little ones to plant next spring? Or shall I just wait until the garden is all harvested and throw them out to "volunteer" next year? And I don't think that the plant that is coming up in the beet patch is a cucumber. The fruit is yellow and fuzzy. Hmmm.
Matthew 7:20 Thus by their fruit you will recognize them.
John Day -- Our first lunch date was on Monday, Aug. 8: Darlene Nodine and David Pasko were at the desk to greet all 19 in-house diners, get them signed in and their names in the daily drawings. Of course, lots of chatter was on the table as well. Thank you, David, for filling in on short notice and bringing smiles and chitchat as well. All is enjoyed.
Carol Roe led the flag salute and Buzz Gilmore asked the blessing. Our servers were from the Lutheran Church, and they were Bobbie and Buzz Gilmore and other members of their family. Thanks to all four of you for helping us out today. It is great to see people and know they are OK and share smiles and friendship with them as well.
Mike and Pattie Davis and Bonnie and Francis Kocis delivered 52 meals and 39 frozen meals to our community today before lunchtime, which brought us to 117 meals served today. Thanks to all our drivers for helping our community with this time-consuming service. Seven meals were taken out as well. Thanks go to Shay and Kim in the kitchen for putting together all these meals. It takes a lot of preparation, boxing and serving and cleaning up to make all this food. Both Shay and Kim most usually have smiles and chatter to all of us during the day. The meal today was creamed turkey over biscuits, salad, and blueberry hand pies. I had never heard of hand pies before. I am sure learning a lot from our kitchen. This meal was very tasty, and those pies were super BIG, too!
Darlene mentioned that Wednesday was the free day at the fair. That was a good time for many to go without so much expense.
Also mentioned was the suggestion box by the coat rack at the east side of the room. Please leave us a note if you have anything to say about the way we organize and run our center. There are pencils and paper in the slot on the side of the suggestion box. It is everyone’s center, so we want everyone to be happy and be able to compromise if needed.
Bobbie Gilmore won the Len's card and Bonnie Kocis won the free meal today. Congrats, you two.
Thursday, Aug. 11, finds Darlene Nodine and Judy Thomas at the desk to greet the 14 in-house diners and be sure they were signed in and their names were in the drawing for today. Fifteen lunches were taken out today.
Billy Bullard led our flag salute today and Patti Davis asked the blessing. Our server was from the Cornerstone Church. Patty Davis did a great job and was very cheerful and alert to everyone’s needs. We dined on pan-fried chicken, cottage fries, and coleslaw, and for dessert we had the biggest chocolate chip cookie. Thanks, Kim. Thank you, Patti, for your attentiveness to all of us; your smiles were great too. It was nice to have your husband, Mike, join us as well. Mike was very cheerful and kept smiles going at the table.
Mike and Patti Davis, Peg Molnar, and Michael Shockley delivered 52 fresh meals before lunchtime today. Thanks to all you drivers mentioned here for your great service, so welcome to our community.
Ninety-one meals total were served up today by Shay and Kim in our kitchen. Thanks again to our kitchen staff, Kim and Shay.
Darlene won the Thriftway card and Ray Cox won the free meal. Congratulations to both of you.
We are so grateful for all our volunteers; we need each one of you to make each meal a success to in-house diners and those that receive our delivered meals. Volunteers are asked to sign a sheet on a clipboard for their time and service so our center can get credit for you. We are rated by who does what and how much time you served. Thanks for helping us this way.
Linda Stoltz, our librarian, would like volunteers to help with some flower arrangements for our center. She is setting a date of Aug. 25, which is Thursday after our lunch. Linda has done a great job with our library and keeping the whole building pleasing to the eye. Thank you, Linda, for your time spent, and love of what you do to share with all who enter our building. The date is subject to change so if you are interested in helping, watch this space and/or see Darlene or Elsie for more information.
By the time you read this, the fair may be over, so I hope and pray that everyone kept safe and hydrated and as cool as possible.
Just to let you all know how much we all enjoy getting together for lunch and visiting with other folks. We laugh, talk, share, get to know others. It is just great to have this opportunity and our center provides it. We have some that keep us in stitches, so to speak, and some who tease and some who share their experiences over time. We can learn from other people's experiences. I know I do. It is so rewarding to be able to meet together this way. Let’s keep our center active and healthy by volunteering and attending lunches.
Psalms 19:1-6 The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of His hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they reveal knowledge. They have no speech; they use no words; no sound is heard from them. Yet their voice goes out into all the earth, their words to the ends of the world. In the heavens, God has pitched a tent for the sun. It is like a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, like a champion rejoicing to run his course. It rises at one end of the heavens and makes its circuit to the other; nothing is deprived of its warmth.
Monument -- Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, our awesome cooks, made us tacos with all the fixings, that included fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream, cheese, salsa, and chips. Yes, we had a wonderful meal. I liked to pile on the lettuce and salsa. Hold the sour cream and cheese for me, no thank you. We thank our cooks for their hard work and we are ever so grateful.
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell, Sue Cavender, and Judy Harris. Bob checked in the guests, collected and counted up the money, and led us in the flag salute. Judy Harris made the announcements and yours truly prayed the blessing over our meal.
Our Grant County senior center adviser, Angie, is retiring and we were introduced to Misty Palmer. She will be taking over for Angie on Monday, Aug. 22. We thank Angie for her service.
So, I have all the details of the upcoming event. The fifth annual Monument Buckaroo Festival and Harvest Auction will be Sept. 24, 2022. The schedule will be as follows:
At noon, the 4-H food booth will open and they will be serving tacos. Bidders registration opens for the live and silent auctions. At 1 p.m., there will be live music, horseshoes, cornhole, rock painting, face painting, and games for kids with prizes.
The back lawn of the Monument Senior Center will have covered seating. The silent auction opens for bidding in the senior center library. Be sure to get your bidder number. Live auction begins on the back deck at 3 p.m.
The primary event, the fresh salmon and elk dinner with all the trimmings, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Prices are $20 per adult or $35 per couple. Children ages 6-12 are $7.50 and under 6 are free.
The dessert auction and bidding will begin at 6 p.m. and the bidding for the silent auction will close.
The late Jimmy Cole is our honorary grand marshal, gone but not forgotten. All the proceeds will benefit the Monument Senior Center. If you have any questions, please contact Judy Harris at 541-934-2244. Hope you all make it to this fabulous event!
I can't believe that summer is almost over! Today, a friend told me that the days are already starting to get shorter. We now have 20 minutes less of daylight, as if we were in the month of April. Honestly, I look forward to the fall and winter. I love it. I love seeing the changes in the foliage and the air just being brisk. I like winter clothes, too. Ha. I just hope that winter does not come sooner than it is supposed to.
My goats have been eating down a field. I will soon have to move them again. They look fat. Belle, Leah, Choco, and Billy still remember me and come running over whenever I go down to see them. They cry and look at me as if to say, "Are you going to take me home?"
Psalms 27:4 One thing have I desired of the LORD, that I will seek after, that I may dwell in the House of the LORD all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the LORD, and to inquire in His temple.
