Prairie City -- First, I have to rectify a couple of omissions from last week. I forgot to mention our sponsor for the Asian meal. It was the Friends of Prairie City. Then I forgot the signature of an Asian meal, the fortune cookie! We each got two. One of mine said "Burnt bridges are hard to cross." Can't argue with that!
Found out what the orange square — plus blue triangles and red circles — was all about. "They" are going to put a bus stop sign someplace around the center. Hmm. Don't we get any say in the matter? We're not against it, but it would have been nice to have some input. The one that I saw someplace else was quite nice.
A new scent is in the air in Prairie City since the mill started operating — cut wood. And it is heartening to hear the whistle throughout the day. We're not a ghost town yet!
The $$ from the state finally arrived, and we have signed off on the first project: kitchen countertops. The cooks can hardly wait!
And our cooks — Pam and Pam — did a bang-up job today! We had fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cottage cheese/fruit salad, and then — drum roll, please — strawberry shortcake for dessert. Everyone commented on how good it all was. And for the first time in I don't know how long, we had 70 names in our registration book! Thanks so much for coming, you all. The sponsor for the day — Joel Coombs General Contractor — even ordered a meal to be delivered to him by Derrol. (He was working a little too far out for our other volunteer drivers to go to.) The winner of the gift certificate donated by Chuck's Little Diner was Gunther Clark. Thanks, Valeria, for doing this.
Our volunteers included Mary, Carla, Tom, Josiah, Theresa, Chris, Gwynne and Ginger. Tom's birthdays of note included Davy Crockett and Mae West. The table that got to go through the serving line first had to answer the question of how old was Davy Crockett when he died. I guessed 46, but the answer was 53. That was actually a fairly old age in those days. You do know that he was killed at the Alamo...
Just had an interruption. A phone call from a person in the class of 1960 at Prairie High who reads the BME in California! He and wife and sisters plan to be in Grant County soon to see the old stomping grounds. Stay tuned.
We extend our condolences to the family of LaTrona Smith. She was a sweet lady and we will miss her gentle presence.
Jude 1:24, 25 To Him who is able to keep you from falling and to present you before His glorious presence without fault and with great joy to the only God our Savior be glory, majesty, power and authority, through Jesus Christ our Lord, before all ages, now and forevermore! Amen.
