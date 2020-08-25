MONUMENT—We thank our wonderful cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell for preparing us a meal of tater tot casserole, with carrots, garlic bread, and fruit cocktail for dessert. There were 54 takeouts purchased. We all appreciate the food that we are still allowed to get and we are blessed.
Kristi Guimont handled the paperwork. Jan Ensign and Bob Cockrell collected and counted the money. Sylvia delivered the meals to the patiently waiting customers. We thank everyone for their teamwork and how they have it all organized and ready to serve the food. We have a good system.
I ask for prayer for Jimmy Cole that his blood test results will come back with a good report and that his chemo treatments are having his cancer put in remission. Our God is the God of the impossible. What He ordains, what He decrees on our life, the enemy cannot thwart or obstruct. At the end, it will be all for the glory of Jesus.
I got to harvest my one Armenian cucumber! Oh, let me tell you, it was sweet. It was crispy and crunchy. It was absolutely fresh and delicious. The cucumber was fatter than my wrist and it was about 12 inches long. Even though it was big and long, it was firm and crisp. I love those cucumbers. I hope I get more, but right now, I just see a lot of blossoms and no cucumbers. Hmmm.
My pak choi is growing and I think I shall harvest some for dinner soon. I am thinking that I might even beable to plant one more time before the snow comes. I shall cover the bed with an old window and that should keep it from freezing.
The grasshoppers and earwigs this year have been truly horrible. They have devoured so much of my veggies. But, I refuse to use any pesticides. I will just have to pick the grasshoppers off with my chopsticks and feed them to the chickens. Earwigs, they are too fast and I don't want to get bit. Grasshoppers only spit their nasty green stuff at you but don't bite.
Speaking of bite, I was walking along trying to water my garden when all of a sudden, I felt this awful pain in my back. I reached over with one of my gloved hands and grabbed something and threw it down on the ground in front of me. It was a wasp! I had gotten bit. It started to burn really fast. I quickly got some plaintain, crushed it up and started to rub the plantain on my back. Immediately, the pain subsided. Thank You Lord for Your creation of plantain!
Isn't it interesting that plantain only grows in the summer? You don't need it in the winter because the bees and wasps are hibernating in the winter. God is so wise in His creation don't you think? I realized that because I was going to make some tincture for the winter, don't need it then!
2 Corinthians 4: 5-6 For we preach not ourselves, but Christ Jesus the LORD; and ourselves your servants for Jesus' sake. For God, Who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.
PRAIRIE CITY—Have you seen the excavation in the gorge? Yikes. ODOT took half of the westbound lane of Highway 26 clear down to the riverbed in two different places. Quite a surprise to come upon it. We get to go back to Bend next month so we will get to see what progress they have made putting it all back together! Then we got caught in the chip-sealing between John Day and Prairie City. Had to wait out by Dog Creek and be piloted all the way to Indian Creek. When we came over Hall’s Hill, the highway looked like a photo of Los Angeles: cars all the way to Prairie. Haven’t seen that kind of traffic since the last 4th of July fireworks… At least the gravel is light-colored. Don’t like it when they do the road and the new stuff is so dark it is hard to see at night.
We enjoyed a beef casserole, stir-fried veggies, a slice of bread, and a zucchini cupcake with chocolate chips in it; prepared by Laura, Tom, and Travis. We were also given the opportunity to take home a bag of plums courtesy of the food bank. So we covered all the layers of the food pyramid I think.
On the way to Bend, we saw an unusual sight, a toilet sitting in a turnout on the road up to Rock/Mountain Creek. Oh, the stories you could make from that! On to the garden report: have been harvesting carrots and beets for a few weeks now. Even found two white beets. Not sure if they are a mutation of the wrong seed ended up in the packet. Trying to wait on digging the potatoes for a while. Still no little cucumbers, but we have had a few of the cherry tomatoes. The big and tall sunflowers have all bloomed and bent over their heavy heads and they are losing their petals. Ah. Strains of 'Tis the last rose of summer' fills my ears.
Was given a bunch of Good Old Days magazines. In one was the true story of the phrase 'Kilroy was here.' Always wondered where that came from. Mr. Kilroy was a 'rate setter' for the Bethlehem Steel Co. in Quincy, Massachusetts during WWII. He described his job: "I spent most of my time carefully surveying every inner bottom tank before issuing a contract." Some of the workers wanted to go back into the tanks with him to be sure that he had inspected them. "I was getting sick of being accused of not looking the jobs over and one day as I came through the manhole of a tank I had just surveyed I angrily marked in crayon on the tank top where it could be seen, 'Kilroy was here!'" After that, Kilroy started chalking the message everywhere he went aboard the ships under several coats of paint before the ships went to sea, but they were dispatched as troop carriers before the benefit of paint. So all the servicemen saw the logos on the ceilings, floors, and walls of the ships and quickly adopted the slogan as their own. In short order, 'Kilroy was here!' was written on walls in every corner of the world. The slogan even was the name of a Hollywood movie! So now you know.
Matthew 24:14 "And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.