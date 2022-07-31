Prairie City -- The dumb question: Hot enough for ya? I put a thermometer at the front door of the hall so those who come into the building would be able to see how much cooler it was inside! The new siding is helping a lot in keeping the building cooler in summer and warmer in winter. We are still awaiting the $$$ from the state so we can get started on the new flooring and countertops. Same old government story: hurry up and wait, I guess.
Theresa gave us our "Day in History" info today. For one, the addition of the ZIP code on the postal address was begun. Does the mail move faster ? The book "Tom Sawyer" was the first one to be written entirely on a typewriter. The question there is did Mark Twain do it or did he have someone else type it? Hmmm. The toy company Hasbro prints more money than the U.S. Treasury! Wow. There weren't any birthdays of persons that we would recognize, so Theresa found these items: Women invented the fire escape, laser printers, bulletproof vests, and windshield wipers — among other things. So there's your trivia for the day.
Ginger led the flag salute and Chris asked the blessing. Our volunteer deliverers for the day were our faithful ones: Gwynne, Carla, Mary, and Carlos. Pam was at her station. Thanks to you all. Today was birthday recognition day. Jean Kline was the winner of the $10 gift certificate donated by Huffman's Market. Thanks so much, Blaine and company.
Our cooks, Pam and Pam, made hot turkey sandwiches with mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot veggie medley, pears, and birthday cake supplied by Driskill's Memorial Chapel, our sponsor for the day. Thank you much. We are very grateful for our wonderful cooks and the great meals they prepare.
So how does your garden grow? I weeded the space two times before planting. Then I emptied the four containers of sand (that we kept in the bed of the pickups all winter) on the spaces between the planting rows. That seems to have cut the proliferation of weeds considerably, for which I am grateful! Then I got to wondering if there was something in the sandbags that would be harmful to the seedlings ... The sand was different than what I obtained from the sand hill at the ranch. Oh, dear. But things seem to be growing just fine. Whew! Am about ready to harvest the volunteer potato and make a little salad.
Which brings up the problem I have obtaining items that were available before COVID ... like Best Foods Sandwich Spread and Tang Salad Dressing. Mayo just doesn't cut the mustard for me. (Ahem.) Tried to make my own, but it didn't turn out as good as I had hoped it would. Ah, well, such is life in the far, far West ...
Matt. 17:20, 21 ...if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, ... Nothing will be impossible for you.
John Day -- Lunch is served at noon every Monday and Thursday. Suggested donations for lunch are $5 for anyone 60 and older. For younger than 60 it is $6. A whole meal with drink and dessert is awesome for a suggested donation. Good food, good conversation, clean air, and a great library all in one place. Come and check it out for yourself.
For a to-go meal, call by 10:30 a.m. and pick up at 11:30 a.m.
On Monday, July 25, 12 diners were greeted and checked in and got their names in the drawing for the day. The number of takeout meals was not noted. Darlene Nodine did the announcing, Chris Labhart led the flag salute and Rachel Carpenter asked the blessing. The servers were from the LDS Church. Rachel and Emma Carpenter were gracious and had smiles for everyone and even chatted a bit. Thank you, ladies, for serving today. Lunch was chicken Caesar salad, zucchini soup and rhubarb/cherry crumble. Thanks, Shay and Kim, for a great meal once again.
The meal was sponsored by Dollar General. Thanks, folks, for your help with our lunch today.
Mike and Patti Davis, Peggy Molnar and Rachel and Emma Carpenter delivered 54 fresh meals and 34 frozen meals throughout our area. This is a greatly appreciated service to our community.
There were fresh veggies on the table in the back for anyone who wanted them.
Ella Carpenter won the Len's card and Diane Browning won the free meal. Congrats, you two.
On Thursday, July 28, Darlene Nodine and Judy Thomas welcomed 14 diners, checked them in and got their names into the drawing. Judy is in training to help at the desk several times a month. Thanks, Judy, for your service. Without each volunteer, there would be no success, so you helped make success today. Darlene was the announcer: Elsie Huskey led the flag salute and Father Christie of the Catholic Church asked the blessing and even led us in a hymn. Thanks, Father Christie.
The servers were from the Catholic Church: Mary Lou Wampler and Jimmy Maples and one other lady that didn’t get her name noted. We appreciate each server, so thanks to all three of you for helping us today and making lunch a success.
Mike Shockley and Peggy Molnar delivered 52 fresh meals. Wow! Thanks, Mike and Peggy. Your service is so helpful and we all appreciate you.
Lunch today was pork stroganoff with rice, pears and cake. Thanks, Shay and Kim, for a great meal. Stroganoff is one of my favorite meals. Yum.
Debra Webb won the Thriftway card and Billie Bullard won the free meal. Congratulations.
Please remember to stay hydrated during this hot season. Last week I became dehydrated and it did not feel so good. Be aware of how much fluids you are drinking.
Bingo was paused for the summer but will resume in September. Watch this space for dates for bingo. Pokeno is active every Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. There are days when we cannot play but will notify each player in advance if that is the case.
Volunteers are still needed for a couple tasks, so give it some thought and call 541-575-1825 if you would like to contribute to our center.
Tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 4, lunch will be swiss steaks with noodles, fruit, and birthday cake from Driskill's, and Driskill's is sponsoring the whole meal. Thanks for your help with the meal today. The in-house diners and the shut-ins all appreciate good food.
Monday, Aug. 8, lunch will be creamed turkey over biscuits, salad of the cook's choice, and blueberry hand pies.
See you at lunch.
Jeremiah 17:7-8 Blessed are those who have made the Lord their hope and confidence. They are like trees planted near a stream with roots that reach deep into the water. They are not bothered by heat or drought. Their leaves stay green and they never stop producing fruit. (This is a great state to be in.)
Monument -- All who came to the lunch at the senior center experienced a most delightful meal of hamburger steak (a.k.a. Salisbury steak), mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls, roasted carrots, and yellow cake with chocolate frosting for dessert. Yes, it was one of my favorites. Our cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, did a fabulous job with our meal. Everything was delicious. We thank our cooks so much for the wonderful meal and we are so grateful for them.
Bob Cockrell was our greeter at the table along with Sue Cavender. They checked in the guests, collected and counted up the money. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. We thank all our volunteers. Our senior center would not be running without everyone's help.
Cycle Oregon will be coming through Monument Sept. 11-12. It is estimated that there will be 1,000-1,500 cyclists riding through our little town. The Monument School and the Monument Senior Center have agreed to host these folks on the property for an overnighter. They need help from the community, so if you would like more information, please call the superintendant of Monument School, Laura Thomas.
I just can't believe that we will soon be in the month of August. It feels like time is accelerating! There is so much to do and so little time. Ha. It has been extremely hot over here. We have been having temperatures in the 100s. Yes, too hot to do much during the day. I am now trying to get out of the house to do my chores around 6 a.m.
Watering the veggies and trees has become a twice-a-day chore now. I really need to get some sort of watering system put in. That is going have to be added to the ever-growing list of projects that need to get done around our place. Really, I don't think there is enough time in the day. Sometimes I really wish we did not have to sleep! We could get so much done if we just did not need to sleep.
Well, I have gotten my little wild baby goats a little tamer now. I give them some All Feed almost every day, along with their hay. Now they come running, almost knocking each other over, and pushing to get right under my feet. I am going to have to keep petting them and get them to get used to me touching them.
Now, Shay and KiKi, on the other hand, they are still trying to climb onto my lap and sit on me. Shay and KiKi are constantly trying to chew on my pants and shirt and lean on me. They try to follow me everywhere. When they cry, they sound like little human babies crying! If they even hear my voice, they immediately start crying and whining as if to say, "Where are you, Mama?" "Come get me!" "Where is my food?" Ha.
Joel 2: 12-13 Therefore also now, saith the LORD, turn ye even to Me with all your hearts, and with fasting, and with weeping, and with mourning: And rend your hearts, and not your garments, and turn unto the LORD your God. For He is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and repenteth Him of the evil.
