Prairie City -- The dumb question: Hot enough for ya? I put a thermometer at the front door of the hall so those who come into the building would be able to see how much cooler it was inside! The new siding is helping a lot in keeping the building cooler in summer and warmer in winter. We are still awaiting the $$$ from the state so we can get started on the new flooring and countertops. Same old government story: hurry up and wait, I guess.

Theresa gave us our "Day in History" info today. For one, the addition of the ZIP code on the postal address was begun. Does the mail move faster ? The book "Tom Sawyer" was the first one to be written entirely on a typewriter. The question there is did Mark Twain do it or did he have someone else type it? Hmmm. The toy company Hasbro prints more money than the U.S. Treasury! Wow. There weren't any birthdays of persons that we would recognize, so Theresa found these items: Women invented the fire escape, laser printers, bulletproof vests, and windshield wipers — among other things. So there's your trivia for the day.

