PRAIRIE CITY — Are you ever startled by loud noises? I was sitting at the computer, calmly playing solitaire, when the window shade spring released and the shade sprang to the top of the window. Yikes! Then the next day there was a terrible racket outside that I could not identify. Turned out to be a compressed air tool being used on a neighbor’s roofing project. Things have quieted down now ... whew!

We managed to get 51 names on the registration book today, including the visitors from California that I told you about last week. (I had to run said book due to Pam and Jim still being under the weather with the crud that we are all tired of. In fact, I am so tired of it that I am not going to name it! And I was so glad that everyone had exact change or made a donation so that I didn’t have to make change! Math is not my strong suit ...)

