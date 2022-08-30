PRAIRIE CITY — Are you ever startled by loud noises? I was sitting at the computer, calmly playing solitaire, when the window shade spring released and the shade sprang to the top of the window. Yikes! Then the next day there was a terrible racket outside that I could not identify. Turned out to be a compressed air tool being used on a neighbor’s roofing project. Things have quieted down now ... whew!
We managed to get 51 names on the registration book today, including the visitors from California that I told you about last week. (I had to run said book due to Pam and Jim still being under the weather with the crud that we are all tired of. In fact, I am so tired of it that I am not going to name it! And I was so glad that everyone had exact change or made a donation so that I didn’t have to make change! Math is not my strong suit ...)
ANYWAY, our special visitors were Art and Diane Deardorff, and his sisters Joann and Linda. Joann tickled the ivories on the old Gulbransen piano that used to belong to Del and Donna Kimberling. That piano has made the rounds! The church bought it back in the ‘60s and then it got moved to the Teen Center, and finally has come to rest at the Senior Center. Joann said it was a good piano to play.
Art graduated from Prairie High in 1960. He told us some of his family’s history in the valley. Yes, that’s where Deardorff Creek gets its name. I brought six Prairie High annuals for everyone to look at. And a good time was had by all! Josiah rang the dinner bell, Ginger led the flag salute, and Tom asked the blessing.
One of the birthdays of note was of Cindy Williams of “LaVerne and Shirley” fame. Was she LaVerne or Shirley? The table that answered Shirley got to go through the serving line first. Tom’s other question was this: What is this sign (#) called? Lots of answers, but the correct one is octothorpe. Look it up! The wise saying of the day: “Growing old is mandatory; growing up is optional.”
So we had goulash for the entree. Veggies were green beans and a green salad. Add a roll to sop up all the liquid, and there’s space to take the paper off the pumpkin cup, which was dessert along with a dish of apricots. The pumpkin cup was like a pumpkin cake with frosting in a cupcake container. Super good. To wash it all down, Theresa and Tom would bring you your choice of water, milk, lemonade, or coffee. Our deliverers included Mary, Carlos, Gwynne, and Theresa. Thanks to all. And our cooks Pam and Pam.
Angie brought our new senior Programs co-ordinator, Misty Palmer, to show her how we do things here. We welcome her to our domain.
There will be a community pot luck on Labor Day sponsored by the Greater Prairie City Community Association. Bring food to share to City Park.
Found out what that strange volunteer plant with the yellow fuzzy fruits is: a cantaloupe! Hooray!
I John 3:16 This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down His life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers.
MONUMENT — We were served a delicious meal of tater tot casserole, garlic toast, carrots, and sugar cookies or velvet cupcakes for our dessert. I had to go back for seconds on the tater tot casserole. We thank our wonderful cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, for cooking us up such a fine meal.
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Judy Harris. Bob checked in the guests and led us in the flag salute. Judy made the announcements and yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Jan and Bob filled out the paperwork and counted up the money collected.
We wish to send our condolences to the families of Allen Cox and Donny Lippert. Both were longtime residents of Monument. May the Lord give them peace and comfort during this time of mourning.
Judy had on display one of the baskets that was going to be available at one of the auctions. She was also selling raffle tickets for the electric chainsaw, donated by Aaron Harris and Ray Davis, along with the quilt that was made and donated by Jeannie Strange. The tickets are $1 apiece or six for $5. Good luck!
I am getting really excited about the upcoming Buckaroo and Fall Festival on Sept. 24. Remember that the 4-H kids are going to be selling lunch at noon. There will be live music from 1 to 3 p.m. and during that time there will be face painting and rock painting for the kids. Simultaneously, games like cornhole and horseshoes will also be going on. Don’t forget to bring your folding chairs and picnic blankets to sit behind the senior center!
There will be a live auction, silent auction, and the dessert auction. The elk and salmon dinner will be served between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. If you would like more information, please call Judy Harris at 541-934-2244. Fliers will be posted around Grant County and the surrounding areas. Hope to see you all real soon!
Looks like some of my tomatoes are actually ripening! I am excited and the one child who really does not like tomatoes was happily eating them. The tomatoes from the garden are absolutely the best, in my opinion anyway. I just thank and praise the Lord for His blessings!
I have been getting many little round zucchinis as well. I have grilled them and sautéed them. I still need to fry them up. I have not had the energy or time to do that. I have to psych myself to do the frying. Ha. I have had them fresh in a salad. That was excellent also.
My goats are looking pretty fat eating the grass out in the pasture. The little ones who are in a pen are, too. When I come out of the house in the morning, they hear me and see me, they start wailing. I think their stomachs are bottomless pits. Their tummies are real big and round and yet they act as if they are starving to death. Seriously?
Psalms 37:5 Commit your way to the LORD, trust in Him and He will do this: He will make your righteousness shine like the dawn, the justice of your cause like the noonday sun.
JOHN DAY — The John Day Senior Center serves in-house lunches every Monday and Thursday at noon. A complete lunch can be yours for a small donation of $5 if you are 60 or older. If you are younger than 60 a donation of $6 will get you a full lunch.
On Monday, Aug. 22, Carol Roe and Janet Binger were at the registration desk to greet the 13 diners who came in for lunch in-house, make sure they were registered and got their names in the drawings. There were also two people who came in to get a lunch to go. Janet is fairly new and is in training at the desk with Carol Roe till she catches on. It only takes a time or two to do the job and keep it all straight. If you like greeting folks and seeing everyone, serving at the desk is a great way to do that. We sure could use a couple more people to help, so the same people don’t need to do it all the time. Ask the ones at the desk about your desire to help and they will direct you to the right place to do paperwork for it. Join us, won’t you?
Elsie Huskey did the announcing today as Darlene who usually does it was on a little trip. Carol Roe led the flag salute and Rachel Carpenter asked the blessing. Thanks, ladies.
As everyone went to the kitchen window to get their tray of food, Rachel and Ella Carpenter made sure everyone had drinks and condiments. Thanks, ladies, for taking care of all the lunch details and cleaning up afterwards.
Our delivery drivers today were Rachel and Ella Carpenter, Michael Shockley, Cindy Combs, Peggy Molnar, Pati and Mike Davis, and even Kim Heathcoate, our assistant chef, delivered some meals. Thanks to all of you for this kind gesture to folks homebound and lonely. They delivered 54 fresh meals and 35 frozen meals. The total meals prepared and served and cleaned up afterwards was 104. Shay and Kim did a tremendous job getting all that work done in the time allotted.
On the back table there were several garden veggies to share to anyone interested in them. We are grateful to whoever brought them in.
We have a suggestion box on the wall near the coat rack for anyone who chooses to, to write anything they would like to say about activities at our center. It is everyone’s center, so we want it to consist of things you like, the way you want it, to the best of our abilities. Feel free to say anything you want to. Paper and pen/pencil are available on the suggestion box.
Kay Cotham won the certificate from Len’s and Janice, who is Gloria Kulis’s sister, won the free meal. Sorry, I didn’t get your last name, Janice.
There was a buzz at the tables today as everyone got their food and drink. It was a pleasing sound to hear people visiting together.
On Thursday, Aug. 25, Darlene Nodine and Carol Roe greeted all 21 lunch diners making sure they were signed in and their names were in the drawings for the day. Darlene had returned from her trip, so she did the announcing. Maya Ennis led the flag salute and Father Christie asked the blessing. The cake for dessert today was different: It was peach pecan. Very tasty, Kim, a new taste, for me anyway. There were several takeout meals today also but I didn’t get the number.
Fifty fresh meals were delivered today by Jim Maples, Pati and Mike Davis, Michael Shockley, Matt Jones and our dessert lady, Kim. Thanks to all of you for spending your time helping others.
Our servers today were from the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Mary Lou Wamplek was one of the servers and I know there were two other ladies, but their names did not get on our list. Thanks to all of you who served our lunch today.
Our meal today was sponsored by Chester’s. Thank you, Chester’s Market, for contributing to our lunch today, not to mention all the goodies you supply to our back table also. We do appreciate all the things you do to support our seniors.
Robert Johnson won the Chester’s certificate and Bill Baucum won the free meal.
We will be closed on Labor Day so please mark your calendars accordingly. School will be starting soon so please watch for children walking to and from school.
Today several ladies gathered with Linda, our librarian, and created basket bouquets and sorted flowers for later use. It was a good time of fellowship as well and enjoyed by all who attended. Thanks, ladies, you know who you are, you are appreciated for your help.
I am so sorry I do not have a menu for September. Don’t forget that Sept. 5 is Labor Day and the center will be closed.
1 Corinthians 6:19 My body is a temple of the Holy Spirit; I belong to HIM.
(Food for Thought) If God answers your prayer, He is increasing your faith. If He delays, He is increasing your patience. If He doesn’t answer like you asked, He has something better for you.
