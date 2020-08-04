JOHN DAY—Yes, the center is still closed for dining in, so our greeters were Hot and Hotter, and our server was Sunshine at 110 degrees.
Well you all think summer is here! I know some of you enjoy this weather, but I don’t. It’s way too hot for me.
On Aug. 6, we’ll have chicken, spinach and artichoke taters, onion rings, green salad and birthday cake from Driskill Memorial Chapel. Thank you!
On Aug. 10, we’ll have meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls and peanut butter brownies.
PRAIRIE CITY—I was regaling a local ranch wife about my job in the hay field one year when the temperature was 105 degrees. I made use of the drain ditch next to the hay field by getting off the hot tractor and sitting down in the water to cool off. To complete the cooling off, I would dip my straw hat in the water and plop it on my head, get back on the tractor and go another round. So I told her that I was commiserating with the people who were out in the hay field today. “But,” she responded, “the tractors all have air-conditioned cabs now!” Duh.
So back to business: We enjoyed shepherd’s pie, broccoli salad, a roll and birthday cake donated by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Yummy, yummy in the tummy. Thanks to our cooks Laura and Laura and helpers Tom and Angie for this good meal. Pam, Ginger and Carole made sure you got your pick-up meal, and Carlos and Luann made sure you got your home-delivered meal.
Thanks to all who had a part in preparation and delivery. August will be interesting due to vacations and operations. Saw several pertinent people poring over their schedules and calendars to make arrangements so that we can have a crew available next month. Stay tuned.
We got the Easter song done out on the lawn. Those who were in attendance were able to hear OK. Those on the electronic device only heard the guitar. Oh, well. Such is life. Trust we won’t have that problem at Christmas.
Wandered through the Fiber Fest. Lots of interesting items, but being sensitive to wool, I did not make any purchase of that fiber. Did get a lavender sachet.
Had an accident with the sunflowers: One lost its footing and fell over. Oops. I dug another, deeper hole and put it in it, but it doesn’t look too happy yet. To forestall any further catastrophes, we put some baling twine around the remaining ones and fastened it to the wall of the shed to keep them from suffering the same fate. Fingers crossed. They are 7.5 feet tall now. The corn is 3.5, and the peas are ready to pick! Gonna have to thin in the beets and carrots. Should have an adequate amount of those two veggies to freeze soon. Have more plans jelling for next year since this year’s did so well. I am still amazed at how everything grew this year! PTL!
Jeremiah 29:5 “Build houses and settle down; plant gardens and eat what they produce.”
MONUMENT—I would venture to say that the past Tuesday lunch, which was chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls and birthday cake for dessert, was a favorite. Yes, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell cooked and served around 80 to-go takeouts. Thanks, Terry and Carrie, for the wonderful lunch!
Jan Ensign and Bob Cockerell counted the money. Bob delivered the meals and collected the money from the hungry patrons in their cars. We even have people coming all the way from Spray for the lunch. We thank them for their patronage. Kristi Guimont did all the paperwork. We thank our volunteers for their service.
Well, I did something I had never ever done in my life before. My good friend Millie and her hubby, Mark, from John Day invited me to go huckleberry hunting. They also had a couple of other friends, Jim and Flo. We were hunting from about 8:30 a.m. until about 1:30 p.m. There were some places where it was slim pickin’s. Then there were spots where, oh my goodness, there were huckleberries all around you! I ended up with a little over a quart and half of huckleberries.
I brought those huckleberries home, washed them and threw them in the freezer to enjoy at a later date. I must say, it was a bit of work for those berries. I found wild strawberry plants up there too. I found maybe five little itty bitty strawberries, the size of my pinky nail, literally. They were delicious and sweet, but not very satisfying. I know my hubby would not have enjoyed huckleberry picking. He is a lazy eater. He does not like to work so hard for his food. Well, I can check huckleberry hunting off of my bucket list! Ha.
Boy, I sure am glad that we are going to have a little milder weather than the week prior. We had over 110-degree weather. I had to do extra watering on my plants. They were getting a little wilted. The cucumbers and my Korean melon sure like the hot weather, though. They are growing a little bit better now.
I harvested all the Pak Choi seeds, gave a bunch away and put them in a bag to shuck out later. I put some fresh chicken poopy dirt, turned it over and wet it down. I plan on planting some more Pak Choi and transplanting some of my tomato plants over too. I will do that in the evening when it is a bit cooler and the plants will have a little chance to acclimate and not get shocked.
I also harvested some Romaine lettuce seeds and replanted. I hope that I will have a fresh supply of Pak Choi and lettuce for the fall. I am also replanting some beautiful garlic cloves that my good friends Sylvia and Bob Cockrell gave me. They were huge and very tasty. I love garlic! I like to cook with it in a lot of my dishes.
Philippians 2:9-11 “Wherefore God also hath highly exalted Him, and given Him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee will bow, of things in heaven, and things on earth, and things under the earth: And that every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”
