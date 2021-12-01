Monument -- Hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving! By the time you read this, it will be the first of December. I just can’t believe that the year is almost over. I am anticipating that there will be a great and mighty move of God in the near future. I stand firmly on His promises. He is going to work all things for the good of those who love Him, according to His plans and purposes. So, I will choose to walk by faith and not what I see with my eyes. Jesus is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords! Praise the Lord, hallelujah!
We had yet again another fabulous meal prepared for us by our dedicated cooks, Terry Cade, Carrie Jewell, and helper Diane Harvey. They made us some very delicious Philly cheese sandwiches, wedge potatoes, coleslaw, and cookies for dessert. I had to go back for a few more potatoes. My friends who have decided to come to our Monument senior lunch on Tuesdays were quite impressed with the food, let me tell you. They absolutely enjoyed it and loved the fellowship. We thank our cooks for all their hard work and effort. We appreciate them so much!
Kristi Guimont, Sue Cavender, and Lonnie Lawrence were the greeters at the table. They checked in all the guests, gave out the to-go orders, collected and counted up the money. Lonnie led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over our meal.
We want to thank Mrs. Mary Gilbert and her students for coming over and decorating the tables with their cute hand turkey displays. That was really nice of them to do that for us. Max Breeding won a turkey for the turkey raffle drawing.
There will be three more turkey drawings. The tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5. Sue Cavender won the free meal ticket and Hester Keys won the Len’s gift card. There will be a Winter Bazaar here in the Monument Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 18. We had 20 guests dining in and 20 to-go meals.
Well, I took in three more goats from a neighbor. They are moving and she needed to find new homes for them. Yeah, I need more goats, like I need a hole in my head. I got a very friendly male billy goat. His name is Remi. I got two females and their names are Fern and Mei Mei. I will have to get rid of Felix, my other billy goat. He is a very good buck and produces lots of babies but I need to put in new blood in my herd. That was the reason why I got the new billy goat.
The billy goats have been fighting with the fencing between them and they are wreaking havoc. I found Remi stuck with his horns in the fence, for how long? I don’t know, I finally released him and he was walking all wobbly for a bit. Silly billy goat.
1 John 1 : 5-7 ….God is light, and in Him is no darkness at all. If we say we have fellowship with Him while we walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth. But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus His Son cleanses us from all sin.
John Day --
Since Nov. 5 I have been in Boise for surgery and plan to be returning to John Day Dec. 1. It has been tough not being in my own home to recuperate, but it is almost over now. I am looking forward to being in my own home again. Last week I was so preoccupied with my grief of learning I needed to stay another 10 days that I didn’t get the column written. I apologize for that.
My daughters would not allow me to help with our Thanksgiving meal: I only was able to peel the potatoes. They did a great job. Food was delicious and plentiful.
What were you most thankful for this Thanksgiving? Many things were mentioned around our table Thanksgiving Day. We gave God the credit for everything we are thankful for.
The Elks had a great meal for Thanksgiving. I am not sure of the number of meals delivered, but it was quite a few. Thank you, Elks Club, for the great support on this important day. It took many people to get all those meals out. Preparing the food with prepping, cooking, roasting, baking, serving it up and boxing it and then many people to deliver it to homes. So a big thanks to all who were a part of this effort.
With Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas on our minds: decorating, gift buying and wrapping, sending or transporting those gifts. Some are hand-crafting those gifts. Lots of time preparing for this holiday. Let us all remember that Jesus is the reason for the Christmas season. Most put the accent on Christmas Day, but one priest said so wisely: Christmas is not a day, it is a season.
Participants and spectators of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade were not wearing masks, so concerns are that hospitals will be full of COVID-19 patients by this weekend. We will just watch and see if that turns out to be true or not. I sure did enjoy watching the parade on Thanksgiving Day. There were several new characters this year.
Thursday, Dec. 2, will be tomorrow, so I hope to see some of you at the senior center picking up your lunches. Due to the holiday I did not get the menu for December.
In all things give thanks!
