MONUMENT — Our cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, made us great meal of chicken stir fry with fried rice, potstickers and chocolate cookies for our dessert. It was a good meal and we appreciate and thank our cooks for always providing for us tasty lunches.

Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Carolyn Peterson. They checked in the guests, collected and counted up the money. Judy Harris led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.

