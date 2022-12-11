MONUMENT — Our cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, made us great meal of chicken stir fry with fried rice, potstickers and chocolate cookies for our dessert. It was a good meal and we appreciate and thank our cooks for always providing for us tasty lunches.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Carolyn Peterson. They checked in the guests, collected and counted up the money. Judy Harris led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
We thank the kids from Monument School who are in Mary Gilbert's class. They made these beautiful little Christmas trees and set them as part of the Christmas table decorations.
Ellie Asher of Kimberly made a bunch of headbands to keep your ears warm and brought them to the Monument Senior Center to give away for free to anyone who would like one. Thank you, Ellie.
I will let everyone know when the flooring is done in the Monument Senior Center, courtesy of Joyce Miller Owens Charitable Foundation and Bruce Hansen. We thank our generous donators for this project .
I just want to shout a great thank-you to my community for praying for me and bringing meals to my family as I recover from surgery. It just touched and blessed my heart. This is why we just absolutely love the people of Monument! It is like we are one big family. Living in a small town definitely has its benefits. Whenever someone is in need, people just start pitching in and lending a hand.
I would not trade living out here in this community for anything. When we first came out here to look at the property, we fell in love with the people, the community. It was not the land but the people. God is good, all the time. My family and I are blessed beyond measure.
I will be out of commission for about six weeks, so I guess the moving of the goats is not going to happen for a little while. I will just have to scheme things in my head for a bit and then make it happen when I can be more active. In the meantime, my wonderful hubby is stepping up and my not-so-little-anymore son is helping his daddy do the chores.
There's at least 4 inches of snow where I live. The town of Monument, not so much. The river has parts that are frozen, though, because we have been having temperatures down in the teens. It is sunny but deceivingly so. When one goes out to see and the sun seems to be shining ever so brightly and looks warm, no. No, it is not warm, not warm at all. But the sun shining on your face feels really nice.
There seems to be a flux of new people coming to live in Monument. I don't think I have met them all yet but hopefully they will enjoy living out here as much as me and my family.
Psalms 138:7 Though I walk in the midst of trouble, Thou wilt revive me. Thou shalt stretch forth Thine hand against the wrath of mine enemies.
JOHN DAY — It seems like things do not always turn out like we plan. As it turns out, I was unable to return home to John Day after my arm surgery, so I am still in Boise with my daughter.
Ginger led the flag salute and gave the announcements. Theresa asked the blessing and went through the historic events of this day other than the one I just mentioned. Others included the fact that Ford Motor Co. produced their last Model A in 1931. (In the early teens of the last century, some enterprising individuals were able to make a snowmobile out of Ford's Model T! That must have been quite a sight!) Birthdays include Johnny Bench and Harry Chapin. Did you know that "Jingle Bells" was composed as a song for Thanksgiving? And so was ''Over the River and Through the Woods."
The gift card donated by Len's Pharmacy was won by faithful volunteer Sharon Thissel. Speaking of volunteers, Carla, Theresa, Chris, Tom, Gwynne, Mary and Pam were our other volunteers for the day. We also want to thank Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe for their generous donation to our cause. It is much appreciated! Back to why we came to the center today — to eat food we did not have to prepare, right? 'Tis wonderful to be able to do that! And visit with old friends and new. We had a gift today: David Secord came and tickled the ivories on the big, old Gulbransen upright piano to advertise his Christmas concert this weekend. Thank you, also. You just never know what will occur here! Anyway, back to dinner — we had a chicken pot pie, cottage cheese, applesauce and a cherry dump cake. Delicious! We also have a choice of liquid refreshment to go with our meal: coffee, water, tea, juice, milk ... There were 60 names on the registration book for in-house and takeout meals. Next week will be fajitas. I have no idea what that consists of, but I'm sure it will be good and I'll be here to partake, Lord willing and the creek don't rise.
Did you know that you can buy toilet paper at Home Depot?! I find that very interesting ...
Our old VCR is not happy. Don't know if it is the dirtiness of the player head or the age of the tapes. Fully half of our library of movies is on VHS, so we are bummed. Which got me to thinking about the various ways to record that have been invented: cylinders, 78s, 45s, LPs, cassette tapes, CDs and all the computer-type stuff that is Greek to me. When the Ensemble people want to record the accompaniment or their part, they just whip out their smartphone and away it goes! What will they think of next?
Derrol is now doing physical therapy for his shoulder. If you complain about something long enough, somebody will do something about it!
Phil. 2:14 - 18 Do everything without complaining or arguing, so that you ... may hold out the word of life ... and ... be glad and rejoice with me.
