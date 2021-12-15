Monument — We have received our first real snowstorm of this winter! We just got, oh, maybe 3 inches of snow. It has covered up the ground and I am loving it. I praise the name of Jesus for this much-needed moisture! I am going to keep praying that we receive a steady snowfall and the ground would receive it.
I was not there for the Tuesday lunch but I did partake of the delicious meal at home. Terry Cade and Diana Harvey made us a most scrumptious lunch of Swedish meatballs with egg noodles and gravy, green beans, garlic bread, and cheesecake for our dessert. Oh man, it was a very hearty meal and very satisfying if you know what I mean. We thank our lovely cooks.
A friend of ours came over the other day and just happened to look over at my raised garden bed. This was before the snow came, and he noticed the forks. He asked if I was growing forks, LOL. So then of course I had to go into my spiel of how the cats love to poop in my garden and I put the forks there to poke them in the butt if they try to squat. I think he thought I was crazy. But, to me, they do the job and it works.
Scotty is going to stay intact. I am definitely going to leave him as my little billy goat. I hope I don’t regret it when he is older, stinky, and tries to rub on me. He really is a very sweet goat. He loves me to scratch and pet his face. He follows me around and he is not a troublemaker.
Belle, I think she likes to look for trouble. She always gets herself tangled up in her cable. She cries early in the morning, really really loud I might add, wanting to be fed. I think I need to start weaning these guys. They are almost 3 months old and are ready to be weaned. Scotty is no longer the runt. He is just as big as his big brother. Belle is huge too.
I hope I will have some blue-eyed baby goat kids in the spring. Fern is a short little Nigerian dwarf doeling, and she has blue eyes. She is cute. Fern is one of the new goats from my neighbor.
You know, God is so good. Minnie, Darla’s twin sister, was out in the pasture and I could not catch her to bring her back into the pen. Well, one day while feeding the goats, here comes Minnie. As I watched, she squeezed through a big hole the goats had made and came right in! Well, I quickly got some twine and patched up those holes with extra fencing and I was gleefully thanking the Lord that I didn’t have to worry about catching Minnie!
Minnie was not thrilled after she found out the holes were covered up. Too bad for her. Ha!
Deuteronomy 11:13-14 And it shall come to pass, if ye shall hearken diligently unto My commandments which I command you this day, to love the LORD your God, and to serve Him with all your heart and with all your soul, that I will give you the rain of your land in his due season, the first rain and the latter rain, that thou mayest gather in thy grain, and thy wine, and thine oil.
Prairie City — A lot of people have a device in their house with the name of Alexa or Siri. I’ve seen and heard them work. Spooky. We have Shrewdy — an antique mantle chiming clock. His claim to fame is that in a house filled with music of one sort or another, he keeps the beat and strikes at just the proper time to underscore what has been played or perhaps said. We get a big kick out of that! (Doesn’t take much to entertain us, huh?)
One time son No. 2 had a whole bunch of Skatechurch kids staying overnight up at the ranch house. Several had to camp out in the living/dining area — where Shrewdy sat on his shelf. Having lived with Shrewdy for nigh on to 50 years, we were used to the noise of his strikings of the hour and half-hour. But the kids who had never encountered such a sound didn’t sleep very well that night. They didn’t settle down until after 10 p.m., so they got the full benefit of his “midnight call” of 12 gongs. ... I’m so very thankful that he is mechanical and not wirelessly connected. Ahem.
I forgot to mention that one of our sponsors this month was Mills Building Supply. We thank you for your donation, and we appreciate it very much.
The meal prepared by cook Pam consisted of a hot turkey sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, applesauce, Jell-O, and a chocolate chip cookie bar. Super yummy and plenty of it!
Volunteer helpers to deliver home deliveries and pickups included Gwynne, Ginger, Carla, Carlos, Mary, Tom and Del. We appreciate all who help in any way in this endeavor.
Our Christmas meal will have ham and yam, so be sure to call and make your reservation. There will be no meal served on the 22nd, but we will be back on the 29th with a good between-holidays meal. And then — would you believe — it’s a new year!
It’s rewarding to have these holidays at the end of the year, to remember what God did for you in this 365-day span of time. Sometimes it will be hard to accept that what happened to you was for your good, but if God be for us, who can be against us?
Christmas reminds us that God came to be with us, to live a perfect life before us and His Father, and remove the penalty of sin from us — if we will accept His payment of death on Calvary.
Christmas makes us remember that He came for a purpose. Just as you are here for a purpose. Have you found yours? May you be able to answer that question in the new year — to His glory.
2 Tim., 3:10-11 You ... know my way of life, my purpose, faith, patience, love, endurance, ... sufferings. ... Yet the Lord rescued me from all of them.
2 Cor. 5:4,5 ... we groan and are burdened ... but ... it is God who made us for this very purpose and has given us the Spirit as a deposit, guaranteeing what is to come.
