JOHN DAY—Wow, where did this week and weekend go! On Dec. 17, we’ll have french bread pizza, chicken veggie soup, a relish tray and candy bar brownies.
On Dec. 21, we’ll have our Christmas dinner of peach-glazed ham, twice-baked potato, carrot salad, rolls, cherry cheese cake and pecan bars. Don’t forget to call by 11 a.m.to order your dinner: 541-575-1825.
May you all have a wonderful week and weekend. Stay safe.
MONUMENT—
Can you believe that it will be Christmas in one more week? Where did the time go? I am in disbelief that the month of December itself will be over very shortly. Time is just flying by.
Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell cooked us a meal of chicken stir fry with assorted vegetables, fried rice, crispy egg rolls and cookies for our dessert. We sure are grateful for our cooks. We thank them for cooking our delicious meals for us.
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont who filled out the paperwork. Jan Ensign and Bob Cockrell counted the money. Sylvia Cockrell handed out the lunches to the patrons at the door. We thank our volunteers also for their dedication to the Monument Senior Center.
All is quiet here in Monument. I don’t know about the rest of Grant County or the state, but we are just carrying on with life here. We were blessed with some rain and then some snow in the last week. We are expecting more rain coming our way, and I praise the Lord for that. I pray that we get a lot of snow this year, but spread out evenly so that it doesn’t overwhelm us. I hope that Christmas will be a white one.
Let us continue to lift up our leaders in prayer. Let the Lord’s will be done. Let us put our trust in him alone and not on any man for only the Lord has the power to appoint or bring down the kings of nations. It is a good thing to just put our faith and trust in the Lord and believing that he is good all the time. With that assurance, we can rest in the peace that surpasses all understanding. I would recommend meditating on Psalm 37 at this time.
I have been mostly hanging out indoors. All my family have had to step up to help in all the things from cooking, to cleaning, to doing the chores. Maybe this is my mini vacation from the Lord? Ha. But wait, hmm, does that mean the Lord is giving me rest just before a big assignment? I will just not worry about tomorrow and enjoy the rest.
I called Davey as I was driving by the goat pen, and he came running over and crying. Oh, I just love him so much! He is just so adorable, and I wish he could stay little forever. He is actually growing up quite fast now. They all are as a matter of fact. I think I will be putting up an ad on Craigslist to sell some of my baby goats. I can’t keep all of them, and I don’t want to keep all of them either. I will share the joy of having goats with others. Ha.
As we draw closer to the holidays, let us be thankful for our Lord and Savior, Jesus, Emmanuel, which means God is with us, our hope and joy.
Matthew 1:23 “Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God is with us.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
I got the black box to print from the computer just fine. Then had to have daughter-in-love show me how to make copies. Found out that the little house means “Home” and the vertical line in the diamond makes things go. Does it have a name? Anyhow, I wrote the directions on a label and stuck it to the front of the machine. There.
On to other things: Our meal was a generous portion of pork loin with mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli Normandy veggies, a roll (supplied by our faithful friends at the Blue Mountain Care Center) and chocolate chip cookies! Yummy, yummy. Thank you, Laura and Laura. (Bet there’s not many places that have two cooks with the same name! We’re just lucky, I guess.) Ginger and Carlos made the home deliveries while Mary and Pam took care of the pick-up people. Thanks so much to all who have a part. Makes the job a lot easier on everyone.
We also want to thank Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe for their generous donation. It is much appreciated in this pandemic year.
Have to tell you about our special clock in the house. We call it “Shrewdy” because it strikes the half-hour at most appropriate times. It has to be wound once a week. It also has a habit of slowing down. So I moved the hands ahead to allow it to catch up. Couple of days later, I noticed that it was 10 minutes fast! Now what’s going on? It wants to get through winter faster?
Then I decided to call the needlepoint shop to order some more thread for my current project. “We’re sorry. This number has been disconnected.” Oh, dear. So asked my other daughter-in-love to check out the internet to see if there is any hope. If not, then there is going to be some very interesting new colors in the design.
Found this word in a crossword puzzle clue: Gloam. Remembered having seen a song in an old book titled “The Gloaming.” Do you know what it means? Apparently, dusk or twilight. There’s your trivia for the day.
Making progress on the Christmas letter. Went through the diary and noted the pertinent items for the last year. Was surprised to get a whole page of notes! Now to make some sense out of them.
Encountered the Grant County Operation Christmas Child representative and asked how many boxes were shipped from our area: 1,520 or so. Took them three trips to get them to the larger collection point for ongoing shipping. Good work, people. The children of the world thank you.
John 11:52 “… for the scattered children of God, to bring them together and make them one.”
Acts 2:39 “The promise is for you and your children and for all who are far off …”
